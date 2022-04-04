ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

April 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday as iron ore miners and energy stocks look set to benefit from strong commodity prices, while investors await the central bank's interest rate decision later in the day. The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 14.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.27% higher on Monday at 7,513.7 points. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading up 0.1% by 2230 GMT. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

