All you have to do is gaze up at the moon hanging in the night sky to comprehend its power. As its glowing light washes over you, it leaves you feeling rejuvenated in some indescribable way. However, nothing compares to the way a full moon can penetrate your soul. After all, this is the most climactic moment of the 28-day lunar cycle, and the experience can lead to pivotal changes in your life. Be that as it may, not every full moon will have a major impact on you. In fact, the March 2022 full Worm Moon in Virgo will affect these zodiac signs the least — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — but that doesn’t mean it won’t be an incredible experience.

