CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana. According to court documents and statements made in court, John Michael Wells II, 33, admitted to paying and arranging for methamphetamine and marijuana to be shipped through the mail from outside West Virginia to the Parkersburg area. The methamphetamine and marijuana would then be sold by another individual who would return to Wells to provide him with the cash proceeds from those sales. Wells would then use this cash to order more methamphetamine and marijuana from his suppliers.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO