Norfolk, VA

Something to chirp about: Virginia Living Museum temporarily closes aviary because of bird flu spread

WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Something to chirp about: Virginia Living Museum …. Sports medicine company expanding in Norfolk, creating …. Man who...

www.wavy.com

WAVY News 10

MacArthur Center in Norfolk reopens following deadly shooting

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports live. Related coverage: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-at-macarthur-center/. MacArthur Center in Norfolk reopens following deadly …. Opening Night: Norfolk Tides start season Tuesday …. Codi Bigsby’s father due in court for bond appeal …. 74-year-old fatally struck crossing Route 13 in Accomack. Norfolk’s David McCormack leads Kansas...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia Living Museum to host reptile weekend event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired about the Virginia Living Museum in May 2020. Twix the two-headed turtle lives at the Virginia Living Museum. As a two-headed red eared slider, is a hybrid of two different species that's an example of the work the museum does to educate and conserve.
VIRGINIA STATE
KMOV

STL Zoo closes bird house due to spreading bird flu

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Zoo closed its bird house to the public as a precautionary measure due to the spreading bird flu. The bird house and Cypress Swamp will be closed until further notice. A case of the bird flu was confirmed Wednesday in St. Louis County, making it six total discovered cases in Missouri this spring.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
The Independent

U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured

A U.S. Navy aircraft with three people aboard crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday evening, killing one, authorities said. Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, told The Associated Press the plane was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Virginia, when it went down around 7:30 p.m.Two injured people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and one was found dead in the aircraft, U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye, Myers said.The plane, an advanced tactical airborne early warning aircraft, is based out...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Closes Aviaries, Moves Birds Indoors To Head Off Avian Flu

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stop by the Maryland Zoo sometime soon and you’ll likely notice a conspicuous change: some of the birds are missing from their habitats. The zoo announced on Tuesday it has temporarily closed its aviaries and staff have brought a number of bird species behind the scenes, preventative steps the zoo is taking to protect its feathered denizens from the avian flu. “We’ve taken these steps out of an abundance of care to limit contact between migrating wild birds, which can spread avian flu, and our collection of rare and endangered birds,” Maryland Zoo President and CEO Kirby Fowler said. While...
MARYLAND STATE
KFVS12

Saint Louis Zoo closes bird house due to bird flu concerns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Louis Zoo temporarily closed two of its aviary attractions to the public as a proactive step in protecting birds in their care from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus. HPAI is also known as bird flu and is fatal. The bird house...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone to retire at end of April

Boone, who first joined the Norfolk police department in 1989, has served as the police chief since December 2016. His last day will be April 29. Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone to retire at end …. Visitors cited for removing foal in NC. Bulk and yard waste collection to resume...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Toano Open Air Market

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Live music, pony rides, a petting zoo, and dozens of local farmers and artisans selling fresh farm to market goods! It’s what you’ll find at the Toano Open Air Market each and every Saturday and that’s not all. Owner and Operator, Maureen...
TOANO, VA

