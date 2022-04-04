Something to chirp about: Virginia Living Museum temporarily closes aviary because of bird flu spread

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stop by the Maryland Zoo sometime soon and you’ll likely notice a conspicuous change: some of the birds are missing from their habitats. The zoo announced on Tuesday it has temporarily closed its aviaries and staff have brought a number of bird species behind the scenes, preventative steps the zoo is taking to protect its feathered denizens from the avian flu. “We’ve taken these steps out of an abundance of care to limit contact between migrating wild birds, which can spread avian flu, and our collection of rare and endangered birds,” Maryland Zoo President and CEO Kirby Fowler said. While...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO