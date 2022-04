COLEMAN, TX — The Texas A&M Forest Service is currently battling a major grass fire on the Coleman and Runnels county line. According to multiple reports, on Mar. 14 at around 4:30 p.m., firefighters around the surrounding area, as well as the Texas A&M Forest Service, were dispatched to FM 2132 near the Coleman-Runnels county line for the report of a large grass fire.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO