COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pandemic inspired so many people to go out to go after their passions. Treat maker Keisha Barnes took advantage of the opportunity, leaving her 9 to 5 behind to pursue a passion of her own. For over a year, Barnes has been following her entrepreneurial dreams with her business “The Sweet Shopp Columbia” where she makes custom chocolate covered fruit creations.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 22 DAYS AGO