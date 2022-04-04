ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport remains busy for second Monday in a row

fox7austin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleABIA put out an alert this weekend warning...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5

Bomb threat at Austin airport causes flight delays

AUSTIN, Texas — Things are getting back to normal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning. Last night, the airport said officials had received a bomb threat around 11:30 p.m. At least nine flights were delayed, and two were diverted to other Texas airports – one to Dallas and...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lines#Abia
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
BOCANEWSNOW

Part Of Palm Beach International Airport Shut Down

Inbound Roadways Closed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5:05 p.m. — The scene has been cleared. Officials at PBIA are asking for passengers and those using the airport to be “patient” as it may take quite some time for operations to return to normal. Expect traffic and flight issues into the evening. PALM BEACH […] The article Part Of Palm Beach International Airport Shut Down appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday's scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

San Antonio International Airport Ranked Among Nation's Cleanest Airports

For the second year in a row, San Antonio International Airport has been ranked among the most hygienic airports in America. The ranking comes from Airports Council International World. It's the second time the San Antonio airport made the list -- the first time was two years ago. The rankings are based on data gathered from more than 37-thousand traveler surveys and recognizes measures that airports have taken to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MyNorthwest

Alaska Airlines cancels at least 71 Sea-Tac flights as pilots picket over ‘work rules frozen in time’

Alaska Airlines pilots have been working without a contract for three years, and some of them are staging walkouts along the West Coast. Soon, there will be pickets in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Anchorage, and already, the airline has been forced to cancel flights. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport alone, at least 71 flights combined between arrivals and departures have been cancelled as of early Friday. More than 120 Alaska flights have been canceled company-wide.
Heather Willard

TSA honors two at Denver International Airport

An airplane approaches Denver International Airport's Jeppesen Terminal at sunset.Provided by Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo.) Two Transportation Security Administration employees at Denver International Airport earned awards as the agency honored employees across the country.
simpleflying.com

8 Runways: The History Of Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Chicago O'Hare International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the US (consistently in the top four for at least the past five years). It was developed as a major expansion for the city after the Second World War and saw huge growth when newly introduced jets moved away from Midway Airport.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy