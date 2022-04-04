ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Councilmember De León Breaks Ground on DTLA 7th Street Improvements

By Joe Linton
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León kicked off construction on downtown Los Angeles’ long-anticipated Seventh Street improvements. Seventh Street has long been a relatively highly bicycled route in and and out of downtown Los Angeles, as other alternative streets are hillier and/or more full of car traffic entering...

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Councilmember Kevin de León Announces Support for Eagle Rock Bus Transit Plan

This morning, L.A. City Councilmember – and mayoral candidate – Kevin de León formally announced his support for plans to implement effective Bus Rapid Transit by reducing the number of car lanes on a portion of downtown Eagle Rock’s Colorado Boulevard. Specifically, de León endorsed Metro’s “single lane” alternative “F1,” which is largely based on the community-led design proposal called the Beautiful Boulevard. Speaking today, De León characterized the new BRT line as “a model for the city and county,” with benefits including “cleaner air, better public transit, protection for local businesses, and equity for bus riders.”
PASADENA, CA
iheart.com

PBOT Plans Improvements To Dangerous Streets

At Portland City Council today, City Commissioners voted to accept approximately $17 million in federal grants distributed by Metro through the Regional Flexible Funding Allocation (RFFA) program for four new capital projects. With a local match of approximately $11.8 million from the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), the four projects will bring improvements to NE 122nd Avenue, N Willamette Boulevard, NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and on the SE Stark/Washington streets corridor in East Portland with a total investment amount of $28.7 million.
TRAFFIC
L'Observateur

Officials break ground on Airline & Main Complete Streets Project

LAPLACE — More than just a beautification effort, the Airline and Main Complete Streets Project is the first step in St. John the Baptist Parish’s long-term plan to reduce flood risk. azsOfficials gathered Thursday to break ground on the project, which features cyclist paths, a green median and...
LAPLACE, LA
Daily Mail

Eric Adams says NYC will remove all makeshift homeless encampments on the city streets 'block by block' but WON'T say they where the people will be relocated

New York City officials are planning to remove makeshift shelters set up by homeless people on the streets, mirroring similar efforts in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments. Mayor Eric Adams disclosed the initiative in an interview with The New York Times on Friday. It comes a...
HOMELESS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Eyes On the Street: Protected Bike Lane Construction in Roxbury and the South End

Work is finally getting underway this spring on two major street safety projects on Tremont Street in the South End and on Ruggles Street in Roxbury near Nubian Square. The Boston Transportation Department (BTD) had identified Tremont Street as a priority for safety improvements under the city’s “Vision Zero” policy after motorists killed pedestrians there in November 2015 and again in May 2017. A project to reduce the number of motor vehicle driving lanes from four to two, while also building physically-protected bike lanes and raised crosswalks at intersections, has been in the works since before the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

SPUR Talk: Streamlining S.F.’s Bike, Ped, & Transit Projects

Until recently, even something as environmentally friendly and innocuous as a bike lane project could be forced to go through a full-blown, years long “environmental” review. “Bus Rapid Transit, light rail, pedestrian safety projects… they are inherently environmentally sustainable, but they get caught up in CEQA (the California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Riverdale Rumble: Bronx Panel Rejects DOT Road Diet Plan for Super-Wide Avenue

A Bronx panel on Thursday night rejected a Department of Transportation plan to slim dangerous Riverdale Avenue by one lane, plus install and other traffic-calming measures, in a contentious 3-2 vote. The majority on the Traffic and Transportation Committee of Bronx Community Board 8 objected to the DOT’s proposed .75-mile-long...
BRONX, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines: Defend Open Streets Edition

The Department of Transportation — the same agency that eliminated the Willoughby Avenue open street in Fort Greene for about six hours back in February — is now seeking feedback on the car-light roadway between Fort Greene Park and the Pratt Institute in Clinton Hill. The survey (click...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIX 105.7

Stormwater Improvements To Affect South Park Traffic Between Broadway, 7th

On Monday, March 28 beginning at 7 a.m. and scheduled through 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12, South Park Avenue between West Broadway and West 7th Street will periodically be lane restricted with heavy equipment and workers present in and along the roadway while stormwater improvements are made along South Park Avenue, according to a press release from the City of Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
CBS LA

$19M project to renovate major Skid Row thoroughfare gets underway

A groundbreaking was held Monday morning for a new $18.7 million streetscape project to renovate a major downtown Los Angeles street that runs through Skid Row. The project, headed up by the L.A. Bureau of Engineering, will overhaul an approximately one-mile stretch of the 7th Street corridor between San Pedro Street in Skid Row and Figueroa Street near Crypto.com Arena. A rendering of the makeover has been released. It will consist of making the street more pedestrian and bicycle friendly through sidewalk improvements and special bike lanes. It will also involve installing new lighting, trees and bus islands, along with bike and scooter share stations. Construction will begin at 7th and San Pedro streets and then move west. L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony. "To make it safer for pedestrians, to enjoy the experience, for those who are bicycling, to make it safer," De Leon said.  This marks downtown L.A.'s first streetscape makeover in decades.
POLITICS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Caltrans Announces Sustainable Transportation Grants

Caltrans today announced it will grant $34.7 million for planning for sustainable communities. The grants will be awarded to cities and counties to begin or complete planning for resilience, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and sometimes just to get up to speed with state climate goals. The grants come from...
TRAFFIC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CYCLE OF RAGE: New York City’s ‘Car-Free Earth Day’ is a Sad Joke

Car-Free Earth Day is anything but. On Thursday, Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez heralded the city’s big climate event: a so-called “Car Free Earth Day” on Saturday, April 23. Problem is, it’s not car-free at all. It’s merely a press release listing 3.8 miles of city streets — most of them already part of the car-light open streets program — where car drivers can’t go for a few hours on one day. (The list is at the bottom of this post.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

How to Paint Your Own Crosswalk In Your Neighborhood (Hypothetically)

A secretive group is painting crosswalks in Los Angeles where they say the city has failed to provide basic infrastructure to protect walkers — and while Streetsblog would never suggest that advocates across America follow their lead, it’s worth noting the wealth of resources available to would-be tactical urbanists…purely for entertainment purposes, of course.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Transit Riders Celebrate Van Ness Opening

The San Francisco Transit Riders asked Streetsblog to publish this reflective post on Friday’s launch of the long-awaited Van Ness transit-only lanes and street improvement project. The new Van Ness Avenue bus rapid transit (BRT) system will reduce travel times by 32 percent on Muni Routes 47, 49 and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Caltrans Tenants Left Out as “710 Home” Sales Move Forward

Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 51 (S.B. 51) to regulate how Caltrans should proceed with selling rental properties along what would have been the I-710 corridor. Opposition from existing renters, many of whom have been promised first chance to purchase properties for literally generations, did little to slow the bill’s progress into law.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

