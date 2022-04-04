ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Hall Reopens To The Public, Resumes In-Person Meetings

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYOpx_0ezIE12G00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After more than two years of being closed to the public, Baltimore City Hall reopened its doors to residents Monday.

The building has been closed since March of 2020.

“It’s a really important day. This is the first day in two years that residents and media will be able to come inside City Hall and watch government at work,” said City Council President Nick Mosby.

Some of the conveniences constituents have gotten used to will temporarily stop. City Council President Mosby said virtual testimonies will not be available for several weeks and possibly months. Anyone who wants to speak on the record will have to speak in person at City Hall.

“The city does not have the technology in place for the council chambers – for this meeting and for other hearings to be set up to continue with the hybrid solution where folks can either come and testify in person or either at home,” says Mosby. “In the future, the administration is working on setting up the chambers so we will be able to do that.

Council members were welcomed back with a bag that included a Baltimore City flag lapel pin, an ink pen and a cell phone stand for their desks.

Baltimore City has come under pressure for being one of the last jurisdictions to re-open. The mayor has said he’s been following scientific guidance.

Some other city government buildings had already reopened with limitations like the courts – and a building on Holliday Street where people pay bills.

“Sometimes you just get a voicemail and that is very aggravating but now that it’s open I’m like ‘weeee!’ Good good good,” says Deborah Monroe.

Some residents have said the lines have been long inside some buildings, but they are grateful to have an option to speak with a representative in person.

“Just waiting for someone to respond to me on the phone or through text or through my email. But it’s very hard. I can say that,” one woman told WJZ.

“You’re not gonna get no one over the phone, that’s a long wait,” said Linda Wilkerson. “So I prefer to come down and just go in here and take care of my business because waiting on that phone could take forever. Nobody picks up. ”

Residents who are visiting Baltimore City Hall will have to wear a mask and conduct COVID-19 pre-screenings.

Anne Arundel, Carroll, Baltimore, Harford and Howard Counties have already reopened their government buildings to the public. However, at least one of those jurisdictions is still holding virtual meetings.

Baltimore County’s council chairman, Julian Jones, said the county is working on getting a hybrid option for testimonies in place so that constituents will be able to testify in person and online.

Comments / 1

Related
WMDT.com

Talbot boys confederate statue prepped for relocation, residents react

EASTON, Md. – For more than five years community members have been working to remove a Talbot Boys Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn and after efforts from multiple organizations, they finally came to a resolution. Back in 2015, the NAACP began the push to remove it, however, it...
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

9 People Shot Since Friday In Baltimore; Police Union Criticizes Mayor, Commissioner For ‘Lawlessness’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to nine shootings across the city from Friday to Sunday and more than 40 robberies. During that time, three people were killed. Violent Weekend—from Friday-Sunday in Baltimore City: three homicides, six non-fatal shootings and 44 robberies @wjz pic.twitter.com/6KV5OrB4bF — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 4, 2022 The police union criticized Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, saying their “approach to criminal behavior has led to lawlessness.” Mayor Scott and PC Harrison's approach to criminal behavior has led to lawlessness. The good citizens of Baltimore don’t want what happened next to Little Italy last night (see video) and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Reaches $3.5M Settlement With Businesses Damaged In Wake Of Freddie Gray’s Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by business owners whose businesses were damaged during the unrest that ensued in the wake of the 2015 death of Freddie Gray. The city and Chae Bros reached the multi-million dollar settlement last month, though it must be approved by the Board of Estimates, Mayor Brandon Scott’s staff confirmed to WJZ. The board is expected to discuss the settlement next week. “The settlement amount is $3.5 million, which is roughly (half) of the documented economic losses. The Solicitor’s Office believes that this resolution is in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Endorses Thiru Vignarajah For Baltimore City State’s Attorney

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday endorsed Thiru Vignarajah for Baltimore City State’s Attorney. It is the first time Hogan, a Republican, has endorsed a Democratic candidate. The governor has long taken aim at incumbent Marilyn Mosby, blaming policies like her choice to no longer prosecute certain crimes for Baltimore’s violent crime problem. “For far too long, violent criminals have been allowed to terrorize the streets of Baltimore with impunity,” Hogan said in a statement. “Every single day, the people of Baltimore pay a steep price for that failure with lost loved ones, terrified families, and countless lost potential....
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Meet the members of The Baltimore Sun’s Business and Civic Hall of Fame, class of 2022 | COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun is pleased to announce the 2022 class of inductees into our Business and Civic Hall of Fame, chosen for their leadership and community endeavors. We will honor these 13 accomplished women and men and at an awards banquet to be held at The Center Club in Baltimore on June 2, and in a special section to be published shortly thereafter. This year’s honorees are: Andre M. Davis A ...
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

Metro’s 8000-Series Trains Will Be Built In Maryland

Hitachi Rail, the company contracted to build Metro’s newest 8000-series trains, will open a factory in Hagerstown, Maryland. The $70 million factory will create a total of more than 1,300 jobs in the region, bringing in more than $350 million annually for D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, according to a statement released by Hitachi on Monday.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Washingtonian.com

Police Block Highway Exits as Trucker Convoy Rolls Up I-395

A convoy of truckers and others who oppose President Biden, vaccine mandates, and lots of other stuff got off the Capital Beltway Monday and drove up I-395 toward downtown DC, where police say they’ve closed roads and exits into downtown. Motorists should expect delays, authorities say. The expedition to...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore City Hall#Baltimore City Council#Wjz
News4Jax.com

Public sounds off on Confederate monuments during city council meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The topic of Jacksonville’s remaining Confederate monuments — specifically the one in Springfield Park — led the discussion during public comment Tuesday evening at city council’s biweekly meeting. Ahead of the meeting, members of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville gathered outside of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WUSA9

Maryland appraisal task force bill moves to Senate

MARYLAND, USA — A bill proposed in response to a WUSA9 investigation that exposed allegations of home appraisal bias, passed the Maryland house Monday afternoon with a vote of 107 to 25. “I am so happy that the effort that was put into this bill has begun to payoff,”...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Charles Street Corridor Site Of Sporadic Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A double shooting on North Charles Street Sunday morning has drawn attention to crime along the popular corridor. Over the years, North Charles Street has been a haven for college kids, partygoers, and couples on dates. It is rich with diverse restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and art students looking to carve out their place in the world. The popular stretch of street cuts through some of Baltimore’s historic neighborhoods: Mount Vernon, Mid-Town Belvedere, and Station North. But some of its allure was stripped from it when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.  Over time, businesses along the corridor adapted to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee public safety town halls, concerns addressed in person

MILWAUKEE - Public safety was the primary focus of town hall events in Milwaukee's 14th Aldermanic District over the weekend. The two in-person events on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 were called the "Safe Spring" series. Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic took advantage of lowered COVID restrictions, inviting residents to present their concerns in person.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KFOX 14

City of El Paso shares noise ordinance violations during public meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso held a public meeting Thursday to discuss proposed amendments to the city's noise ordinance. During the meeting, members discussed the number of noise reading violations between April 22, 2021, and January 22, 2021. According to the City, out of...
EL PASO, TX
WNEP-TV 16

Protesting truckers clog D.C. highways

Triaging trucker traffic to this point has been mostly limited to the beltway sweeping the convoy participants into the normal mix of backups and brake lights. But for the third day in a row, truckers looking to protest against mandates clogged D.C. highways. Metro Police confirmed Wednesday that the trucker...
TRAFFIC
CBS Baltimore

IN FULL: Mayor Brandon Scott’s 2022 State Of The City Address

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday emphasized modernizing Baltimore’s police force, investment in its communities and providing economic relief to residents in his second annual State of the City address. The mayor’s remarks highlighted his commitment to paving a new path for the city. That new path includes school investment and reimagined community centers, along with economic initiatives like a guaranteed income program and youth employment initiative. Notably, Scott made a special announcement: that Baltimore-based developer, MCB Real Estate, has reached an agreement to acquire Harborplace, a waterfront mall at the Inner Harbor that has fallen into disrepair. The developer’s plans...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Bedford Citizen

School Committee to Resume In-Person Meetings

A consensus of the School Committee has agreed to resume meeting in person. However, there won’t be a meeting in Bedford for at least a month. The committee’s next regular session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at METCO headquarters in Roxbury. When that was announced at Tuesday’s...
BEDFORD, MA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy