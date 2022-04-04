ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Russia atrocities in Ukraine harder to ignore

fox7austin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld leaders say Russian atrocities in Ukraine are...

www.fox7austin.com

The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
AFP

US journalist shot dead in Ukraine

A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine. Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said. "We are devastated by the loss of Brent Renaud," Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said in a statement. "Our hearts are with all of Brent's loved ones. It is essential that journalists are able to safely cover this ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia asks China for weapons, US claims as Kyiv’s Antonov aircraft plant shelled

Russia has asked China for weapons and financial aid following its invasion of Ukraine, reports suggest, with the White House said to be concerned Beijing may undermine western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country.Several US officials, who spoke to the Financial Times and The Washington Post, refused to disclose what kind of military equipment or financial support Moscow had requested, citing fears such information could inadvertently reveal how the intelligence was gathered.US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned China that it would...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Releases Its Forces’ Death Toll in Ukraine, Revealing Staggering Losses

Russia on Friday released how many of its forces it says have died so far in the month-long war in Ukraine offering, predictably, a far smaller accounting of its battlefield losses than Western powers and Kyiv have estimated. More than 1,300 Russian troops have been killed during what Russian President...
MILITARY
Vox

The dangerous new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine, explained

Russia’s war in Ukraine has stretched on for more than two weeks, a relentless bombardment of the country’s cities and towns that has led to more than 500 civilian deaths, destroyed civilian infrastructure, and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine, creating a new humanitarian crisis in Europe.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
The Independent

Live updates: Ukraine says Russian landing ship destroyed

LVIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s navy on Thursday reported destroying Russia’s large landing ship, Orsk, near the port city of Berdyansk. A short Facebook statement about the ship was accompanied with photos and videos of fire and thick plumes of smoke in the port. The Russian military has not commented on what happened to the ship.Berdyansk has been under Russian control since Feb. 27.___KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:— Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support— Biden, Western allies gather at tense moment in Ukraine war— UN to vote on blaming Russia for Ukraine humanitarian crisis— Russian...
MILITARY
NPR

Russia invades Ukraine live updates: A Russian attack on a base near the Polish border leaves 35 dead

A Russian attack on a Ukrainian military site that sits roughly 15 miles from the Polish border killed 35 people on Sunday and left more than 100 others wounded. The Russian barrage on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center brought the war dangerously close to NATO territory, and came a day after the Kremlin warned that Western military shipments to Ukraine were "legitimate targets."
POLITICS
WDIO-TV

Ukraine: Citizens are being forced into Russia

Ukraine says more than 400,000 of its citizens have been forcibly taken to Russia. Ukrainian Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova said at a briefing Thursday that the Ukrainians were taken to by Russian troops from Mariupol and other besieged Ukrainian cities. The number includes 84,000 children. She says they are held in primitive conditions with little food and water.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

March 23 (Reuters) - Russian forces bombed areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday, a month into their assault, while Western leaders gathered in Brussels to plan more measures to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt his campaign. read more. REPERCUSSIONS. * Russia plans to switch its gas...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE

