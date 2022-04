After a child shows up in the emergency room in the throes of an asthma attack, follow-up care is the best way to avoid another visit to the hospital down the road. But when researchers analyzed claims data on more than 90,000 asthma-related emergency department (ED) visits by children ages 3 to 21 in California, Massachusetts and Vermont, they found that only 23% actually received follow-up care, even though guidelines recommend all patients be referred for follow-up within a month of an ED visit for asthma.

