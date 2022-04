WEXFORD (KDKA) – The future of COVID-19 boosters comes down to a crucial meeting happening in just a few hours. A panel of experts along with the Food & Drug Administration will meet to discuss. Health experts say the shot that’s effective today may not be in a couple of months due to new COVID-19 variants. So today they’re going to discuss the best protection against COVID-19. The panel will focus on when and how frequently they should change the composition of the vaccine based on variants and the dominance of those variants. They’ll also be discussing who would be...

