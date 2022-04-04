What the Tech? App of the Day: SnakeSnap

How Much Does it Cost to Develop an App? This is undoubtedly one of the most asked questions when developing an app in today’s evolving digital landscape. However, the answer to this question is not an easy one, even for the developers. Why? Because the cost of developing an app is not fixed and is dependent on several factors such as: Features and functionalities. The complexity of UI/UX design. Backend architecture. Type of platform (Android, iOS, web, etc.). Development approach (hybrid, native, etc.). With the rising number of smartphone users, entrepreneurs are keen on developing mobile apps for their businesses. By the end of 2022, users are expected to spend over 34 billion US dollars on mobile apps via app stores. And in 2023, global mobile app revenues are expected to increase to $935.2 billion.

