Governor Polis Signs Historic Reproductive Health Equity Act

(CBS4) — A woman appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to safeguard the health, safety and welfare of animals in Colorado is charged with animal cruelty. (credit: CBS) Until recently, Ellen Kessler — a vocal animal rights activist — was on the State Board of Veterinary Medicine, which licenses and regulates veterinarians in the state. Last week, Jefferson County Animal Control investigators received a complaint about Kessler committing animal cruelty. They say they found 13 birds in cages at Kessler’s home, along with caked feces, urine a large number of flies and dead and live mice. One of the birds, they say, was dead, and another bird later died at a vet’s office. Kessler is charged with 13 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. Governor Polis appointed Kessler — who is friends with First Gentleman Marlon Reis — to the Board of Veterinary Medicine in 2020. She resigned from the board earlier this year after a controversial Facebook post in which she called Colorado ranchers lazy and nasty. CBS4 was unable to reach Kessler for comment.

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO