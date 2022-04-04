ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Governor Polis Signs Historic Reproductive Health Equity Act

By Jan Wondra
arkvalleyvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis afternoon Governor Jared Polis joined bill sponsors and community leaders to sign historic Colorado legislation codifying a person’s fundamental right to make reproductive healthcare decisions free from government interference. HB22-1279, known as the Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA) was sponsored by Representatives Daneya Esgar and Meg Froelich,...

arkvalleyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Polis signs bipartisan bills targeting Colorado’s teacher shortage

(The Center Square) – Gov. Jared Polis signed two bipartisan bills on Thursday that aim to address Colorado’s teacher shortage. House Bill 22-1057 temporarily waives the number of days that retired teachers can return to the classroom as a substitute teacher. It also defines a substitute teacher as one that has “no restriction in the length of a continuous assignment.”
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Salon

Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Independent

1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11

The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Reproductive Health#Health Equity#Democrats
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Governor Signs Second Amendment Protection Act

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has signed a gun-rights bill approved by the recently-concluded 2022 session of the Wyoming Legislature into law. You can read the Second Amendment Protection Act [Senate File 102] here. The bill reads in part:. ''a) This state and all political subdivisions of this state are prohibited...
WYOMING STATE
Post Register

Governor signs 'Down Syndrome Diagnosis Information Act' into law

BOISE — Surrounded by Idahoans with Down syndrome, along with their family members and supporters of SB 1270, Gov. Brad Little signed the bill, the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Information Act, into law Monday morning. Advocacy groups from around the state have been working on the bill for the past...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Governor Polis’ Appointee To Veterinary Board Charged With Animal Cruelty

(CBS4) — A woman appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to safeguard the health, safety and welfare of animals in Colorado is charged with animal cruelty. (credit: CBS) Until recently, Ellen Kessler — a vocal animal rights activist — was on the State Board of Veterinary Medicine, which licenses and regulates veterinarians in the state. Last week, Jefferson County Animal Control investigators received a complaint about Kessler committing animal cruelty. They say they found 13 birds in cages at Kessler’s home, along with caked feces, urine a large number of flies and dead and live mice. One of the birds, they say, was dead, and another bird later died at a vet’s office. Kessler is charged with 13 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. Governor Polis appointed Kessler — who is friends with First Gentleman Marlon Reis — to the Board of Veterinary Medicine in 2020. She resigned from the board earlier this year after a controversial Facebook post in which she called Colorado ranchers lazy and nasty. CBS4 was unable to reach Kessler for comment.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Polis administration withheld report on mental health center problems

A report detailing a pattern of "severe, life-threatening" errors at a Western Slope mental health center was withheld from the public's view and goes unmentioned on a state transparency website.What's happening: Grand Junction-based Mind Springs Health gave dozens of outpatient clients high doses of the tranquilizer benzodiazepine over the course of a year, threatening the lives of nearly half of them.Two died.Why it matters: The findings are now being made public as part of an investigation by the Colorado News Collaborative and the Colorado Springs Gazette. The Department of Health Care Policy and Financing never warned the public, even after an investigation into a whistleblower's complaint, and didn't update the Mind Springs website — where the public is supposed to have access to safety information.The Polis administration also fought the public release of a letter detailing the findings for weeks and still won't divulge additional documents despite pledges of transparency.The big picture: Mind Springs CEO Sharon Raggio and two top executives resigned in recent months as the news collaborative unearthed significant failures to provide care for vulnerable patients, despite receiving tens of millions in state and federal tax dollars.Go deeper
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy