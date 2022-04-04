ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Bird populations are declining in the Neotropics

By Andrei Ionescu
earth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new longitudinal study led by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has found that deep in the Panamanian rainforest – a region belonging to the so-called “Neotropics” – bird populations have been declining over the past 44 years. According to the researchers, 70 percent of understory bird species have declined between...

www.earth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
KFYR-TV

Officials watching bird populations in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials in North Dakota are keeping a close eye on the health of bird populations throughout the state. That comes after 85,000 birds were euthanized in South Dakota following an avian flu outbreak in the state. North Dakota officials said they hope this will follow the...
BISMARCK, ND
GreenMatters

Are Snow Leopards Endangered? Poaching Has Led to The Species' Decline

More than 40,000 species around the world are currently endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. On the IUCN's website, the organization lists the Jamaican poorwill, the Carabaya stub foot toad, and many others as possibly extinct species. But are snow leopards endangered, and why? How many...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
City
Birds, IL
WWEEK

A Rare Sand Dune-Dwelling Plant in Southern Oregon May Soon Be Protected by the Endangered Species Act

A rare plant that grows in the coastal dunes of Southern Oregon may soon be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. This week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made an official proposal to protect the sand dune phacelia, which is now only found in Coos and Curry counties as well as Del Norte County in Northern California. The agency is also seeking to designate 252 acres in those areas as critical habitat for the species.
COOS COUNTY, OR
Lockhaven Express

Bird Lore: Early bird nesters

It was a calm, clear morning in February. Although the sun felt warm, winter still had its grip on central Pennsylvania. But there it was — a clear whistle. The simple, plaintive notes of a Tufted Titmouse calledf rom the treetop. Emboldened by the increasing daylight, he sang a brief song to announce his presence and stake out his territory. This was his opening salvo of the 2022 nesting season. And that song was a clear announcement of coming spring. Almost a promise.
ANIMALS
94.9 KYSS FM

Fish Killed After New Zealand Mud Snails Invade Montana Hatchery

An aquatic invasive species forced Montana officials to destroy fish in a state hatchery. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that New Zealand mud snails were recently discovered at FWP's Bluewater State Fish Hatchery south of Laurel. Unfortunately, to eliminate the threat of further spread, nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at the facility have to be destroyed.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Climate Change#Insect#Panamanian
worldanimalnews.com

Mexican Gray Wolf Numbers Grew By Only 10 Last Year Bringing The Population To Just Under 200; Recovery Is Being Hampered by Hunting & Disease

The population of endangered Mexican gray wolves in Arizona and New Mexico grew by 10 last year, from 186 in 2020 to 196 in 2021. While this represents an overall increase, the pace of recovery is being hampered by illegal killings, disease, and genetic mismanagement. “It’s worrisome that so little...
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

Biggest ever wildlife crossing being created in California

Work is starting on the world's biggest-ever wildlife crossing, which is set to be built in Southern California next month. The idea is to build a bridge over a very busy road which will creates a safe passage for animals to move across their habitat. It comes after a 20-year...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Spotted hyenas adjust their foraging behavior in response to climate change

Spotted hyenas adjust to a decreased presence of migratory prey in their territories induced by climate change. This is the key result of a paper recently published in the scientific journal Ecosphere. A team of researchers from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW), Germany, and the Center for Functional and Evolutionary Ecology (CEFE), France, investigated the relationship between rainfall volume and migratory herbivore presence in hyena clan territories in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania, and the responses of lactating hyenas to recent changes in the climate-prey relationship. Using an observation-based dataset spanning three decades, they showed that the substantial increase in annual rainfall during this time halved the presence of migratory herds inside the hyena clan territories, but did not affect the ability of female hyenas to access their prey and successfully nurse their young. This suggests a high plasticity of foraging behavior of hyenas in response to changing environmental conditions.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

For At Least 50 Years, Bird Population Kept on Falling in Tropical Rainforest

For 44 years, bird numbers in a Panamanian rainforest have steadily dropped. According to a new study done by the University of Illinois, 70 percent of understory bird species disappeared in the forest between 1977 and 2020. And the great majority have been reduced by half or more. Almost 5...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
psychologytoday.com

Are Humans the Only Species to Wipe Out Prey Animals?

The lynx and the snowshoe hare is the best-known example of predator-prey population relationships. If the hare numbers rise, so do those of the lynx that feed on them. This means that hare numbers must fall, bringing lynx numbers down also. The key conclusion is that the lynx can never...
WILDLIFE
Smithonian

Wildlife Biologists Prioritize Monitoring Wild Animals for SARS-CoV-2

In Minnesota's northern forests, researchers are sneaking into the dens of hibernating black bears, capturing deer in nets, and trapping wolves and moose to get a quick swab of their snouts—all in an effort to track the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in wildlife, Laura Ungar writes in a feature for the Associated Press.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy