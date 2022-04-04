ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Teenager arrested for carjacking involving loaded 'ghost gun'

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was arrested in Rochester after...

www.whec.com

Comments / 3

jailbird Joey
2d ago

Family court why cuz his age ya want to act like a adult get treated like 1 .

Reply
7
Related
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WIVB

Amherst man facing 15 years on gun, drug charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges. After reviewing a video on social media, New York State police stopped Benjamin Jones’ vehicle on Oxford Avenue this past October. They say the video showed Jones in possession of an illegal loaded gun.
AMHERST, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greece, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
City
Greece, NY
PIX11

Parolee who killed 2 NYPD cops speaking as ‘political prisoner’ at SUNY event

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — The widow of an NYPD officer who was assassinated along with his partner in 1971 expressed outrage this week that paroled killer, Jalil Muntaqim, was booked by a state college to speak about his experiences as a “political prisoner.” Diane Piagentini, the widow of Officer Joseph Piagentini, wrote to the event’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Ghost Gun#Robbery#Police#Whec#Ford
FingerLakes1.com

Rochester woman arrested for shoplifting at Von Maur

Police arrest a Rochester woman following a shoplifting complaint at Von Maur located at Eastview Mall. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kayla Marie Oakes, 36, of Rochester for grand larceny. Oakes had gathered a large amount of merchandise totaling over $1600.00 and proceeded...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHEC TV-10

Tears, forgiveness, as Rochester man pleads guilty to killing community activist's father in DWI crash

Milton was sitting in one of the three cars Seabon crashed into. He died almost instantly. Milton Harris, and his employees were mowing lawns in the neighborhood. "He would help anyone, because a lot of people he would cut their grass, and didn't have the money to pay him he said don't worry about it," said son Charles Harris. "Other people who were elderly, who had no other family around. He would cut their grass just for free."
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy