ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

All-day kindergarten coming to Twin Falls this fall

By Elizabeth Hadley
kmvt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In early March, the Idaho Senate approved legislation to boost reading skills among young students by allocating $73 million to the school districts across the state. “Schools have the option (of) how they want to use it, some schools will use it for...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

New Arcade for Adults Opens in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls newest adult hangout spot is now open with an official grand opening featuring a music and dart competition. The Dugout Sports Bar, located in the Centennial Square Shopping Mall on Blue Lakes Blvd, officially opened its doors on March 10, and is hosting an official grand opening this coming weekend with a music bingo competition Friday March 25, and dart tournament on Saturday March 26. The Dugout is an arcade for adults 21 years of age and up who might want to play a game with a snack and beer or glass of wine. According to their Facebook page the Dugout has a variety of games including dart boards, foosball, shuffle boards and other games. The new business also hosts a number of leagues associated with the games and bingo karaoke on various nights. Hours of operation are seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
kmvt

Twin Falls City Pool set to reopen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After almost two months, the Twin Falls City pool is going to be re-opening in one week. The Twin Falls City pool manager says the pool was in need of some upgrades, and February to March was the only time that the pool could close for an extended period of time.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Multiple Tanks in Twin Falls are Facing the Wrong Directions

Old military equipment for decorations isn't anything new. It isn't uncommon to drive around the country and see old tanks, military vehicles, or old guns as decorations. It is patriotic and pays tribute to the military. There are a few tanks in the area that sit in parks or outside of buildings and recently I sat in a park with my family and noticed one of these tanks. After looking for a while, I noticed that the gun was aimed somewhat towards the school across the street. It got me thinking, what is the proper direction to point these guns on tanks?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

Twin Falls vigil for Ukrainians to be held Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A vigil for Ukrainian refugees is being held Friday night, March 18 at 6 pm in the Downtown Twin Falls Commons. "Tonight‘s gathering is all about reaching across borders with our hearts and our hands," said Tony Prater, an organizer. The event aims to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Education
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
KIVI-TV

Superintendent of public instruction candidates forum in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho’s election for superintendent of public instruction will be held on November 8, 2022. The primary elections are set for May 17. A candidates forum will be held in Twin Falls, where the four superintendent candidates will answer questions regarding K-12 learning. The current...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Governor Little highlights police investments in Coeur d’ Alene

COEUR D’ ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho governor Brad Little was in Coeur d’ Alene on Monday highlighting his ‘Back the Blue’ investments as part of his Leading Idaho plan. “I am proud Idaho is a state that openly appreciates and supports law enforcement. Our...
kmvt

Twin Falls celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People gathered in downtown Twin Falls to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. From antique cars to a marching band, to food trucks and ax throwing, people enjoyed the St. Patrick’s Day festivities Thursday afternoon. Hundreds of people enjoyed the day. Back in 2020,...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

8 Activities to Do During Spring Break this Year in Twin Falls

Spring break begins this weekend, and many parents will be looking for ways to keep their children active, entertained, and out of the house. While many kids will want to stay inside and play video games, sleep, or binge-watch something on Netflix, there are many options to keep them busy during the break. Here are some ideas and deals to help entertain them day-to-day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Kindergarten#K12#The Idaho Senate
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Mobile Entertainment All In One Spot For One Day Only In Twin Falls County

For one day you and in one spot you can try all the mobile vendors and entertainment! The Mobile Vendor Expo will be at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, bigger than ever. It is a great way to see everything that these mobile vendors have to offer. The Mobile Vendor...
kmvt

Recycling options are limited in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From what we recycle, to how we recycle it, what feels like a simple concept has gotten complicated. The City of Twin Falls, and many other communities, used to accept some plastics, but that’s no longer the case. “What we do is we...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Art Alley returns to downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Street art is making a comeback in downtown Twin Falls, with a lot of appeal for what is known as Art Alley. Art Alley is hidden behind Milner’s Gate restaurant and was established in 2011. People were able to paint murals on the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls residents aim to do their part to help Ukraine

Filing period ends with Little announcing his candidacy. As the last day of the candidate filing period wrapped up Friday for Idaho elections this year, big names are now officially in the governor’s race. Study finds $4 dollar gas is the tipping point for most Americans. Updated: Mar. 11,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Beans & Brews Twin Falls/Jerome Permanently Closed?

SPECULATION: Sings point to the Beans and Brews locations in Twin Falls and Jerome possibly being permanently closed. We don't know exactly when it happened, but many people on social media claimed to have been to Beans & Bews as late as Tuesday, only to find them closed Wednesday. And after a little bit of searching, it appears as though this could be a permanent situation.
98.3 The Snake

U.S. Coffee Houses Declining, But Not In Twin Falls ID

The recent opening of another coffee establishment in Twin Falls got me curious about just how many options in the city people have to get their caffeine fix. I wasn't surprised when my search yielded numerous results. Over the years, Twin Falls has become a coffee powerhouse. The average small,...
95.7 KEZJ

Wind Project Planned for Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A company developing a wind farm project in the Magic Valley announced this week a second project for Twin Falls County. Magic Valley Energy LLC, part of LS Power, announced the beginning planning phase for the Salmon Falls Wind Energy Project for southern Twin Falls County. This is the second wind energy project the company is working on in addition to the Lava Wind Energy Project near Shoshone, Dietrich, and the Hunt area. Magic Valley Energy said it is in the process of talking with federal, state, and local entities on the Salmon Falls project. According to the company website, a map of the impacted area shows the project would span along Salmon Falls Creek north on federal land from the dam to E 3200 North with some portions extending west towards Hollister. The proposed project is expected to generate 800 megawatts of electricity. "The Salmon Falls proposal is uniquely situated at the confluence of a number of key siting characteristics, including favorable wind resources, availability of suitable land, compatibility with existing land uses, a general absence of sensitive biological resources, and proximity to existing and future planned high voltage transmission lines to deliver the wind energy to market," said the company in a statement this week. The company is aiming at construction to start in 2024, if the project is approved. According to the company, construction of the project would create hundreds of jobs, 20 permanent jobs, and contribute an estimated $46 million in tax revenue during construction. Magic Valley Energy is in the approval process for the Lava Wind Project, a 1,000 megawatt proposal that would construct 400 wind turbines. LS Power, the parent company, also list a transmission line, Southwest Intertie Project North (SWIP), project on its website that would extend from Jerome County, Idaho south to Nevada.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rose Garden Near Twin Falls Courthouse to Be Removed for Expansion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The longstanding Memorial Rose Garden next to the Twin Falls County Courthouse and jail facility will be removed for an expansion project. The Twin Falls County Commission announced plans to begin removing the rose bushes, benefactor plaques and bricks from the southeast side of the Theron Ward Judicial building this April. The county will be working with former members of the Rose Society to contact people who had a plaque or brick installed in the memorial pathway so it can be returned to them or their families. The county said the goal is to have everyone contacted by the end of March. The county plans to expand the judicial services building this year. The public will be allowed to help remove and take the rose bushes however, the county said the plants are well established and may not survive transplanting. Those wanting to help remove the roses can show up on April 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. and April 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The county said people should bring a wet burlap sack and buckets for the removal process. All remaining bushes will be removed by May 15. People wanting to pick up a plant can contact the Twin Falls County Commissioner's office at 208-736-7068. A new memorial flower garden with plaque commemorating all the donors will be placed in a new location on the lawn located in front of the old courthouse building.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Twin Falls man shuttling Ukrainian refugees to safety

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls man has been in Ukraine since Sunday, March 13, helping shuttle Ukrainian refugees to safe locations. Rob Sturgill, his brother and several other volunteers with Type of Wood Charities rented three large vans to shuttle refugees out of the country. When KTVB...
kmvt

East Minico Middle School concerned about inappropriate posts

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — East Minico Middle School is expressing concern over posts it calls inappropriate. In a post to the school’s Facebook page, the school said students are using multiple social media platforms posing as an East Minico account to post inappropriate pictures, comments, and information about students.
kmvt

Twin Falls School District to offer full day K-12

Health officials say there is less concern over BA2 variant. An Afghan family of 11 relocated to Twin Falls in January. House Bill 731 signed into law; Idaho now has dyslexia legislation for the first time. Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:09 AM MDT. House Bill 731 signed into law;...
kmvt

Spots still available for local forum featuring Idaho Superintendent candidates

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All four candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction will be in Twin Falls on Thursday. The Kiwanis Club of Twin Falls is hosting a forum at the Turf Club starting at noon. Candidates will answer four prepared questions from area Superintendents of Schools, then...

Comments / 0

Community Policy