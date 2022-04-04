ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's brings back Spicy Chicken McNuggets to select restaurants for a limited time

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets have returned to some restaurants.

The fast-food chain confirmed to USA TODAY on Monday that the spicy nuggets are back as a regional menu item to approximately 6,900 participating U.S. locations for a limited time. There are about 13,500 McDonald's nationwide.

The hot nuggets debuted for their first run in September 2020 and are the first flavor McDonald's USA introduced to the McNugget since the product debuted in 1983. The nuggets are breaded with a tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers, and the sauce combines crushed red pepper, spicy chilis and savory garlic.

Rival chain Wendy's also currently offers its own spicy chicken nuggets.

McDonald's Szechuan Sauce to dip Spicy McNuggets in?

The spicy nuggets come as McDonald's has a limited amount of its viral Szechuan Sauce available, while supplies last. The sauce launched March 31.

McDonald's told USA TODAY that the availability of the dipping sauce will vary by restaurant location. It's available to order only through the chain's mobile app and is free when selected as a dipping sauce option for Chicken McNuggets. Five sauces can also be purchased a la carte on the app.

The Szechuan Sauce is described as a savory and slightly sweet taste profile with hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar. It originally debuted in 1998 as part of a McDonald's promotion for the Disney animated film Mulan.

In 2017, after a nearly 20-year hiatus, interest got a big uptick when the sauce was mentioned on an episode of “Rick and Morty” – an edgy, adult-oriented animated series on Cartoon Network. The sauce returned for one day in 2017 and supplies quickly ran out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHmlG_0ezI9Sfy00
McDonald's Spicy McNuggets are back for a limited time at select restaurants. McDonald's

Find Spicy Chicken McNuggets and deals with McDonald's app

One way to find out if your local McDonald's has either the spicy nuggets or the Szechuan Sauce is by checking the chain's app. McDonald's has several ongoing deals on its app and with the MyMcDonald's Rewards program. Offers and daily deals can vary by account and region.

Don't have the app? McDonald's says on its website that for a limited time you'll get a free Big Mac for downloading and registering. Then after your first purchase, you get the choice of Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken or a Cheeseburger for free.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's brings back Spicy Chicken McNuggets to select restaurants for a limited time

