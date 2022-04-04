ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC Just Killed Several Iconic Suicide Squad Members at Once

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC's Suicide Squad has become a staple of the comics world for an array of reasons, as its ragtag ensemble and action-packed conspiracies have unfolded over the decades. Deadly consequences have always been at the center of the team, as one wrong move on behalf of any of its characters can...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Jared Leto’s Net Worth Reveals if He Made More as Morbius or the Joker in ‘Suicide Squad’

Click here to read the full article. With an Oscar, a top-selling band and two blockbuster movie franchises under his belt, it’s understandable why fans want to know about Jared Leto‘s net worth and if he makes more from his music or movie career. Leto—whose full name is Jared Joseph Leto—was born on December 26, 1971 in Bossier City, Louisiana. He dropped out of high chool in 10th grade but returned to finish his education at the private Emerson Preparatory School in Washington, D.C. After graduation, he enrolled at the University of Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before he transferred to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GamesRadar+

Here's the best look yet at Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Green Lantern actor Wayne T. Carr has revealed what his take on John Stewart looked like in his scrapped Snyder Cut appearance. In the picture, which you can see below, Carr wields the famous green ring against a backdrop of the Northern Lights. "Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse In brightest day…" he captioned the picture.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Dc Universe#Dc#Comm Devices
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Set Photos Show Off Drax and Mantis

James Gunn is well underway filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and surprisingly enough, nothing has leaked from the set. The director has been keeping fans updated with social media posts about the day-to-day on the set, and even a mystery involving Rick and Morty toys. Somehow everything has been kept under wraps. With every comic book movie there's expected to be some leaks or even set photos, but that hasn't happened– until now.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Star Adria Arjona Says Jared Leto's Body Transformation Was "Impressive, but Also Terrifying To See."

Morbius hit theatres this weekend, and while it hasn't been met with the most positive reviews from critics, the movie did win the weekend box office. Morbius earned $39 million, which is about what was projected by Sony. The film stars Jared Leto who is known for making big transformations for his roles and staying in character during productions. Leto has lost and gained a dramatic amount of weight for parts in the past, including his Oscar-winning role in Dallas Byers Club. For Morbius, the star put himself through another intense weight loss and he, along with his director and co-stars, recently spoke to Yahoo! about his intense process.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Says There's "A Lot of Sadness" on Set of Vol 3.

James Gunn is hard at work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two is set to be released later this year, and the former will be released exclusively in theaters in 2023. Although, he's busy with the two projects, Gunn has had some time to answer fan questions on social media. When asked how the vibes were on set, the director reveals that there happens to be a lot of sadness.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Batman’s Matt Reeves Teases Future For The Joker

Spoilers ahead for The Batman. It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with various studios crafting their own cinematic universe. And given the massive popularity of Batman, there’s been a number of film adaptations of the Caped Crusader. The most recent is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, with the filmmaker teasing the future for The Joker.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Sasha Calle's Supergirl Will Reportedly Replace Superman as DCEU's Last Survivor of Krypton

Henry Cavill's Superman might be making his goodbye in the DCEU. For some time now, there have been rumors that The Flash will end up rebooting the DCEU which would lead to a lot of changes for some of the characters that have been part of the universe. A lot of fans have been wondering for a long time now if Henry Cavill's Superman will still be part of the DCEU in the future and it looks like we finally have the answer on that.
MOVIES
The Press

Marvel legend Samuel L. Jackson confessed he prefers DC Comics!

Marvel Cinematic Universe legend Samuel L. Jackson prefers reading DC Comics to Marvel stories. The 73-year-old actor may have played Nick Fury in multiple Marvel movies but when it comes to reading some superhero adventures he always turns to DC, the home of Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and more.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Morbius’ Gets Some of the Worst Reviews Ever For a Marvel Movie

It was a whole thing last fall when Eternals became the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (It currently sits at 47 percent on the site.) Morbius isn’t technically part of the MCU — it’s produced by Sony, the company behind both the Spider-Man and Venom franchises — but it’s based on a Marvel movie, and at this point it looks like it would be lucky to get a Rotten Tomatoes score that’s even half of Eternals’.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Jared Leto explains the origin of Morbius in new video

After his turn as Joker in Suicide Squad, Jared Leto could have been satisfied with playing one of the most iconic comic book characters of all time. But in Morbius, Leto has an opportunity to portray a character who is both the hero and the villain of his own story. Dr. Michael Morbius may not be as famous as the Clown Prince of Crime, but Leto is able recently explained what drew him to the role in a new featurette from Sony.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Just Brutally Killed a Major Superhero

Of all of the staples of superhero comics, the nature of death has been uniquely prevalent, with characters being killed off and coming back to life in a wide array of narrative contexts. The threat of death has proved to especially unique across DC's Human Target Black Label series, which is built around the premise of Christopher Chance / Human Target accidentally being poisoned while impersonating Lex Luthor, and being just days away from dying. As Chance and Tora Olafsdotter / Ice have begun to solve Chance's murder and investigate other members of the Justice League International, the first half of the series has played with the expectations of a traditional noir story — culminating in a genuinely shocking death. Major spoilers for Human Target #6, from Tom King, Greg Smallwood, and Clayton Cowles below! Only look if you want to know!
COMICS
ComicBook

The Arrowverse May Have Just Introduced a Major DC Villain

In the near-decade since it has been on the air, The CW's Arrowverse of shows have introduced general audiences to a wide array of comic villains. That has especially been the case for the network's crossover events, which have brought characters from the various shows together to take on villains such as the Dominators, Doctor Destiny, The Anti-Monitor, and Despero. This month, the Arrowverse's characters make their way over to comics with Earth-Prime, a miniseries of comic one-shots that will culminate in a crossover issue. Kicking off the event is Batwoman — and one sequence of the story might have teased the heroes' next threat. Spoilers for Earth-Prime: Batwoman #1, from Natalie Abrams, Kelly Larson, Camrus Johnson, Clayton Henry, Michael Calero, Marcelo Maiolo, Matt Herms, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Daryl Drops an Uncensored F-Bomb

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Trust" episode of The Walking Dead. The famously foul-mouthed Negan isn't in tonight's episode of The Walking Dead, but his favorite word is: "F---." It's Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) who says the "f-dash-dash-dash" word in Season 11 episode "Trust," swearing during a standoff with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Commonwealth troopers at the Hilltop. It's not the first time Daryl dropped the f-word — nor the first time it's heard this season — but the uncensored use of the little-heard word caught some viewers off-guard.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

WB May ‘Hit Pause’ on Ezra Miller DC Projects After Arrest, ‘Frequent Meltdowns’ on Set — Report

Click here to read the full article. The Flash entering the Speed Force may have won a 2022 fan-voted Oscar, but Warner Bros. may be running away from its lead star, Ezra Miller. Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested March 28 after reportedly attacking karaoke bar patrons in Hawaii. They were later released on $500 bail but received a temporary restraining order against them from a local couple March 29. The couple claimed that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to “bury” them both; Miller also allegedly stole a passport and wallet. On March 30, Warner...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Shares Distorted Adam Warlock Set Photo

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn just dropped a set photo of Adam Warlock from Volume 3. Because today is April Fool's Day, the filmmaker didn't get a clean look at Will Poulter's highly-anticipated Marvel character. It's a bunch of colors swirling, but some enterprising photo editor is trying to work their magic right now. Fans just want to see any shred of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But, at this point, the hype will have to linger as the Holiday Special looms later this year. However, Gunn was not done teasing MCU fans on Friday. He also tweeted about the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction coming to Walt Disney World soon. The park is teasing a big reveal on Monday with a short clip. So, there is all kinds of fun in store for fans of the dysfunctional cosmic Marvel family this year. Check out the image down below.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy