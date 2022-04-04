Exact date you will get SNAP benefits revealed as emergency checks worth $95 will be extended for 1.5million Americans

THE exact date of when you will receive SNAP benefits has been revealed as emergency checks worth $95 will be extended for 1.5million Americans.

More than $318million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will be provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) this month, it was revealed on April 1.

In a Friday press release, Texas Governor Greg Abbott revealed the news about the emergency SNAP benefits, which are being extended for the month of April.

Abbott said the distributed relief money is expected to help more than 1.5million households across The Lone Star State.

Recipients of the emergency allotment should be receiving the money in their accounts by April 30.

"HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments," Abbott's press release notes.

SNAP is described by Abbott's office as "a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas."

The $95 allotments come as an addition to the more than $6.4billion in benefits previously given to Texas residents since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said in a statement: "We continue to do our best to support Texans who need a helping hand.

"These benefits assist families throughout the state to provide nutritious meals to their loved ones."

Anyone interested in applying for benefits, like SNAP and Medicaid, is urged to use either the Your Texas Benefits mobile app or YourTexasBenefits.com.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in at least 28 states will continue to send extra money, in addition to the monthly benefits.

The amount a household receives varies by size, but $95 is the minimum amount households must be given - on top of the regular SNAP benefit amount each month.

The money will be deposited onto an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card.

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food for your family at authorized stores.

There are also a number of online retailers which accept SNAP.

Emergency SNAP for April

The following states, and Washington, DC, are offering extended SNAP benefits for April:

If your state is not on the list, it may still approve emergency benefits in the coming days and weeks.

The Sun will continue to update the list, as needed, throughout April.

