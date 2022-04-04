ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

By John L. Dorman,Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2GTs_0ezI9HDD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVAsN_0ezI9HDD00
Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski said on Monday that she will back Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination.
  • Murkowski joins Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah in backing Jackson.
  • The Biden White House had long sought bipartisan support for Jackson's nomination.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska on Monday announced that she'll vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson's "historic nomination" to the Supreme Court, giving the judge a major bipartisan boost as Democratic leaders eye a final vote later this week.

Murkowski — who also supported the Jackson's confirmation to her current seat on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit last year — announced her decision during a procedural Senate vote to advance Jackson's nomination after the Senate Judiciary Committee produced a tie vote.

"After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Jackson and deliberative review of her record and recent hearings, I will support her historic nomination to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court," Murkowski said in a statement.

"My support rests on Judge Jackson's qualifications, which no one questions; her demonstrated judicial independence; her demeanor and temperament; and the important perspective she would bring to the court as a replacement for Justice Breyer," she continued. "She will bring to the Supreme Court a range of experience from the courtroom that few can match given her background in litigation."

Murkowski lamented the "corrosive" politicization of Supreme Court nominations in recent years and argued that she found Jackson's judicial approach to be balanced.

"While I have not and will not agree with all of Judge Jackson's decisions and opinions, her approach to cases is carefully considered and is generally well-reasoned," she said. "She answered satisfactorily to my questions about matters like the Chevron doctrine, the Second Amendment, landmark Alaska laws, and Alaska Native issues."

She added: "The support she has received from law enforcement agencies around the country is significant and demonstrates the judge is one who brings balance to her decisions."

Murkowski joins Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah, who have also announced their support for Jackson. Collins revealed her vote last week, while Romney, like Murkowski, announced his support on Monday evening.

The show of support marks a significant development, given that every Republican on the Judiciary Committee opposed Jackson's nomination and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly encouraged his caucus to vote against the historic judicial nominee. The news also comes as Democrats and the White House had pushed for a bipartisan confirmation vote for Jackson.

Jackson's final confirmation vote is expected later this week. If approved, she will become the first-ever Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 8

Related
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

AOC mocks Lindsey Graham over Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘tantrum’: “When you’re more qualified than the person determining your qualifications”

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham drew widespread criticism for opening his questions to US Supreme Court justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson by asking about her faith, including whether she can “fairly judge a Catholic” and requesting her to rate the importance of her faith “on a scale of one to 10”.His remarks, which often cut of Judge Jackson from responding, appeared to suggest that conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated to the high court by Donald Trump, was unfairly treated by his political opponents during her confirmation hearings.“What faith are you, by the way?” he asked. “Could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Maine State
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
State
Utah State
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Mitt Romney
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Second Amendment#Gop#The Supreme Court#Ap Photo J#Scotus#Republican#Democratic#The Us Court Of Appeals#The Dc Circuit#Senate#The U S Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley says it is 'misogynistic' to suggest Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from January 6 cases over wife Ginni's texts because she is an 'independent, adult woman'

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said Monday it was 'misogynistic' to call on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself in cases related to Jan. 6 or the 2024 election over his wife's election fraud claims. 'She's an independent, adult woman, it just seems a little strange to me all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Business Insider

452K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy