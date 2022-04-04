ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jamie Carragher insists 'it's very important Arsenal they don’t panic and that there’s no hysteria' after top-four hopes suffer a blow in Crystal Palace defeat... as Wayne Rooney backs Tottenham to clinch fourth due to their 'experience'

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Jamie Carragher has insisted that Arsenal must not panic following their 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Mikel Arteta's side entered the match at Selhurst Park needing just a point to move back into the top four, but they fell well short as goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha handed Palace a deserved win.

Arsenal are now outside the Champions League places on goal difference, but have a game in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham, and Carragher still feels they have a good chance of finishing in the Champions League places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ihp1_0ezI9GKU00
Arsenal were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace on Monday night at Selhurst Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z84Uz_0ezI9GKU00
Mikel Arteta's team are now outside the Champions League places on goal difference

'It’s a bad night for Arsenal, the way they’ve lost, not just the three points,' Carragher said in his post-match analysis on Sky Sports.

'But I think it’s very important that they don’t panic and there’s no hysteria. They’re still in a really good position, a better position than Tottenham and Manchester United, and they’ve just won five away games on the bounce.

'So, you’re talking 15 out of 18 points away from home, they’d have taken that when the six games were there away from home.'

Despite stating that there shouldn't be an over-reaction to the loss, Carragher did admit that it is concerning that Arsenal have delivered similar below-par performances at times this season.

He pinpointed the side's 2-1 defeat against Everton in December as another game where Arsenal lost their way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14brzM_0ezI9GKU00
Jamie Carragher thinks Arsenal need to stay calm after their setback against Palace

'This first half reminded me of the second half at Everton. It’s probably happened four or five times this season, where the sort of naivety, the lack of experience, they just got found wanting.

'There’s definitely the quality there, but I think Arsenal fans are going to have to accept that they are going to have bumps in the road,' Carragher added.

Looking ahead to the final run-in, Carragher feels there is very little to separate Arsenal and Tottenham in their race for the Champions League, but has suggested that Arteta's team may struggle to pick up points from their extra game against Chelsea.

He continued: 'I think Tottenham have got the better fixtures, they’ve got Arsenal to come to their place as well.

'Arsenal have got that game in hand, but you look at that game in hand, it’s actually Chelsea away. It will be difficult to see Arsenal picking up too much from that game. Maybe it is really level-pegging.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6dBh_0ezI9GKU00
Wayne Rooney is backing Tottenham to finish in the top four after Arsenal's setback

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney has hinted that Arsenal's slip-up could prove costly, and he is now tipping Tottenham to seal the final Champions League place.

'I think it’s Arsenal or Tottenham, between the two of them. I look at Manchester United’s form of late – I don’t think they’re going to challenge for it.

'Tottenham have got the experience in the squad, I give them the upper hand,' he said.

