VIDEO: Fire rips through garage of West Valley City home

A fire tore through the garage of a West Valley City couple Monday, but incredibly, they remained positive about the entire experience.

The fire at the home near 3500 South and 7000 West began in the afternoon. Homeowner Brad Peterson said he had been using a battery-powered drill earlier and had set it on the charger, but it's not yet known if that started the blaze.

Video below shows smoke coming from a garage on fire in West Valley City (Courtesy: Giovanni Hernandez)

West Valley City Garage Fire

The West Valley City and Unified fire departments responded to the home and quickly put out the flames.

"The old roof is actually underneath this new roof, so we had a little bit of fire spread from the garage in-between the old roof and the new roof, so that gave us a little bit of trouble, but we were able to successfully extinguish the fire," said Battalion Chief Nick Dodge with the West Valley City Fire Department.

While the Peterson's cars were destroyed, the couple had a great outlook on what was damaged.

"It's just stuff," said Patsy Peterson. "We've been seeing all the devastation in Ukraine and I've just been thinking about them so much. One little house like this would be a non-story to them. Their lives are devastated."

Dodge recommended homeowners place smoke detectors in the garage along with the rest of the house, saying that's where a lot of fires get started.