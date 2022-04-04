ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

VIDEO: Fire rips through garage of West Valley City home

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qbQf_0ezI9Cna00

A fire tore through the garage of a West Valley City couple Monday, but incredibly, they remained positive about the entire experience.

The fire at the home near 3500 South and 7000 West began in the afternoon. Homeowner Brad Peterson said he had been using a battery-powered drill earlier and had set it on the charger, but it's not yet known if that started the blaze.

Video below shows smoke coming from a garage on fire in West Valley City (Courtesy: Giovanni Hernandez)

West Valley City Garage Fire

The West Valley City and Unified fire departments responded to the home and quickly put out the flames.

"The old roof is actually underneath this new roof, so we had a little bit of fire spread from the garage in-between the old roof and the new roof, so that gave us a little bit of trouble, but we were able to successfully extinguish the fire," said Battalion Chief Nick Dodge with the West Valley City Fire Department.

While the Peterson's cars were destroyed, the couple had a great outlook on what was damaged.

"It's just stuff," said Patsy Peterson. "We've been seeing all the devastation in Ukraine and I've just been thinking about them so much. One little house like this would be a non-story to them. Their lives are devastated."

Dodge recommended homeowners place smoke detectors in the garage along with the rest of the house, saying that's where a lot of fires get started.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Ambulance T-boned at Redwood Rd. intersection

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A T-bone collision occurred Friday night involving an ambulance at 5400 S Redwood Rd. in Taylorsville. United Fire Authority reports that the ambulance was taking a patient to the hospital around 8:20 p.m. when there was a collision in the intersection with another car. The car hit the side of the […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Q 96.1

Fire Destroys Home, Garage on Chapman Road in Presque Isle

A Presque Isle man was left homeless Tuesday afternoon by a fire that destroyed a two-story home and garage on the Chapman Road. The Presque Isle Fire Department received a dispatch for a garage fire at 91 Chapman Road at 12:13 p.m. and a crew was en route at 12:14 p.m., according to Fire Chief Darrell White.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
YourCentralValley.com

Fire rips through transitional housing unit in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire broke out at a motel used as transitional housing Tuesday according to Fresno fire crews. The heavily damaged motel room on Parkway Drive near Highway 99 was on the second story of a motel that is currently being used for “transitional housing.” Fire crews say there was additional damage to […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Valley City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Cars
West Valley City, UT
Cars
City
West Valley City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
West Valley City, UT
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Fire Department#Vehicles#Accident#Unified#Battalion#Dodge
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC4

UPDATE: Wrong-way driver on I-15 leaves two dead

UPDATE: 3/12/22 12:02 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, police received reports of a white hatchback entering I-15 northbound from the 600 S off-ramp travelling the wrong direction. As the hatchback was moving southbound in the northbound lanes, a head-on collision occurred with a blue FJ Cruiser near 900 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Suspect in custody after police find 14-year-old from Utah AMBER Alert

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old Magna girl whose disappearance prompted an urgent Utah AMBER ALERT has been found in Texas. Officials with the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said the girl was with law enforcement. The suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, was also located and taken...
KPCW

Stalled home under construction near Midway up for sale

A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
MIDWAY, UT
Miami Herald

Climber found dead from 200-foot fall after rescuers search for 2 days on Mount Hood

One person died and another was in critical condition after both fell 200 feet at Mount Hood, officials in Oregon said. The two climbers fell from the mountain in the Leuthold Couloir area on the west side of the mountain shortly after 5 p.m. on March 6, leading officials to launch a two-day search-and-rescue operation to find them, according to a news release from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. One of the climbers called 911 and was able to use a Garmin inReach communication device to reach an emergency contact.
ACCIDENTS
KUTV

Three people extricated after head-on collision in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities on Wednesday responded to head-on collision Wednesday morning that required three extrications, according to the Weber County Fire District. The incident happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. in the area of 1300 South and 4700 West in Unincorporated Weber County. In a statement, Weber County...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy