Young cubs connect with learning at GI Library's Bear Fair

As of this week, the slow trudge toward spring has finally begun. I haven’t heard of any sightings of American robins in the Chequamegon Bay area yet — usually this bit of information gets passed along via social media — but as the grass and dirt emerge it’s only a matter of time. Winter lingers for a long while here, and for birdwatchers, not much has changed yet. Common redpolls are still coming to my feeders, and their goldfinch companions haven’t started to molt into their brighter spring colors. The clearest sign I’ve seen that winter still has a hold on us was a trio of snow buntings on a utility wire on Butterworth Road, most likely surveying the changing landscape and deciding when the best time to bug out would be. And a year-round resident who we see more often in winter can be found these days in spruce woodlands and even occasionally at bird feeders: the boreal chickadee.

ANIMALS ・ 21 DAYS AGO