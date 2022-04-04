ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 man dead in Monday afternoon shooting in KCMO

By David Medina
 1 day ago
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead on Monday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., officers responded to the 5400 block of Michigan Avenue on reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to what appeared to be a crime scene inside of a residence.

Officers were told that the man had been shot and was taken from the scene in a private vehicle.

During the investigation, the man was located at Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Agnes Avenue.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died at 5 p.m.

KCPD says there is currently no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at ( 816)-474-TIPS.

The shooting marked the 36th homicide in KCMO in 2022.

