LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A production driver for the television series “Grey’s Anatomy” filed a lawsuit Thursday against Los Angeles police, claiming he was racially profiled about a year ago when he was allegedly stopped and detained by officers who erroneously believed he was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. The civil complaint filed on behalf of 31-year-old Ernest Simon, who is Black, seeks $20 million in damages, according to the law firm Larson LLP. In his complaint, Simon alleges that he was on the job for Disney — driving a rented Ford production van during an on-location shoot in Tarzana...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO