ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

Pearl’s King Heights neighborhood faces water outage

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyAWu_0ezI78zp00

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Neighbors in Pearl may face water outages or boil water notices as a contractor works to repair a line blow-out.

Jackson mayor wants judge to determine veto power in garbage collection case

On Monday, April 4, Pearl leaders said a contractor performing work for Kroger on Highway 80 had a line blow out. City Public Works crews shut off the main line, so the contractor could repair it.

Neighbors near the King Heights area may have a water outage during this time. Public Works officials asked that anyone who loses water pressure to boil all water for one minute before use.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage in Mississippi on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the state. Thousands of power outages have been reported by multiple energy companies. A possible tornado moved through Covington County and caused damage on Salem Church Road near Collins. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Edwards family hunkers down in storm shelter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following the severe storm on Tuesday, March 22, people in the area began to clean in Edwards. During the storm, one family hunkered down in their storm shelter. “We’ve been watching the weather, and so it’s going to be bad, and the tornado siren also got my son Mason will get […]
EDWARDS, MS
WJTV 12

Tree falls onto Jackson home during severe storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday’s severe storms caused damage in many areas. Knocked down trees, power lines and more caused significant problems for Mississippians. Some of that damage occurred in Hinds County. West Jackson neighbors shared their severe storm experiences. One neighbor described the moment when a tree crushed their home. “I heard something say, […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Two found dead in Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were found dead in a Jackson neighborhood. JPD found the bodies around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Locksley Drive at Forest Avenue. Police said after shots were reportedly fired in the avenue, they responded and saw a white car in the street with the passenger door open.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pearl, MS
Government
City
Pearl, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
IUKA, MS
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pressure#Uban Construction#Kroger
WJTV 12

Two women wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the Walmart on Highway 49 on Monday, February 14. Anyone with information about the incident can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies after arriving at Jackson hospital with gunshot wounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday, March 15. According to police, officers responded to Merit Health Hospital. They said the woman, who was dropped off at the hospital, had been shot multiple times in her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, April 5, some schools will close or have a delayed start. Central Mississippi Canton Public School District – Delayed Start at 9:00 a.m. Clinton Public School District – Delayed Start Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside — Drop Off, 9:15 a.m.; Class Starts, 9:45 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted by US Marshals Service arrested in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County Sheriff’s Office agents arrested a man wanted by the United States Marshal Service on Friday, March 4. Agents with the Adams County Special Operations group said they responded to a report of a suspicious man walking near B Street. He ran from the agents, but he was arrested […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Eight things to know before moving to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Four men arrested for robbery at Alcorn State University

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery that happened at Alcorn State University. According to Claiborne County deputies, witnesses said four individuals jumped out of a white Chevrolet Tahoe and robbed them of their car keys, wallets, money and cell phones in the Medgar Evers […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy