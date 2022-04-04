Pearl’s King Heights neighborhood faces water outage
PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Neighbors in Pearl may face water outages or boil water notices as a contractor works to repair a line blow-out.
On Monday, April 4, Pearl leaders said a contractor performing work for Kroger on Highway 80 had a line blow out. City Public Works crews shut off the main line, so the contractor could repair it.
Neighbors near the King Heights area may have a water outage during this time. Public Works officials asked that anyone who loses water pressure to boil all water for one minute before use.
