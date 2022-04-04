Local golfers attend Celebrity Golf Tournament

MADISON, Miss ( WJTV ) – The 12th annual Celebrity Golf Tournament took place April 4 at the Annandale Golf Club in Madison County.

The Celebrity Golf Tournament consisted of Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame legends, college administrators and coaches, and former professional athletes.

Mississippi Hall of Fame hosts two fundraisers each year to benefit the sports Hall of Fame. This fundraiser is held every Spring and tends to be the most popular.

“We have golfers of all ranges here. Some are scratch golfers and some are high handicaps like me, but everybody likes to have fun,” said Bill Blackwell, executive director at Mississippi Hall of Fame.

This year, they had a sold out crowd of 144 participants, which was higher than any year they hosted this fundraiser.

“We annually have a good turn out, with this year being the most we were able to have 24 teams of six,” said Blackwell.

Many of the golfers were able to give donations to support the fundraiser. They were also able to learn techniques from the professionals. One of the professional athletes was Andrew “Thor” Herbert, a world-ranked long driver.

“Great event, great people out here and great golf course,” said Herbert. “If I could rate this event, it would be a 10/10. If they’ll have me, I’ll come back every year.”

Golfers had the opportunity to win a trip for two to Pebble Beach and two rounds of golf at their famous venue.

Organizers are looking forward to next year’s Celebrity Golf Tournament.

