Rochester, MN

Alternate side parking ends, schedule will be kept for next winter

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

(ABC 6 News) - Seasonal parking requirements in Rochester ended on Friday. This year the city voted to change the timeline to start in October and end in April, taking two...

Sioux City Journal

Clear Lake monster terrorizes town

Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic. One woman saw the animal walking through Main Street. "I...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KROC News

Loud Scary Noises Reported in Downtown Rochester Near Mayo Clinic

I was scrolling through Facebook and saw a post from someone asking about an explosion in downtown Rochester near Mayo Clinic. I was immediately concerned because I know how many people work in that area. I have a great view of the downtown area from my office so I peaked out to see if there was mass chaos. Everything looked normal. I asked my news team if they had heard anything about an explosion - They hadn't.
ROCHESTER, MN
MIX 94.9

Get Ready For The 1OO-Mile-Long Garage Sale This Spring

Get ready for garage sale season to be back in full force this year! Even though there's still snow on the ground, soon enough yards will be filled with your neighbor's unwanted treasures. And, if you love hitting up a good sale, you're going to want to mark your calendar for May!
SHOPPING
click orlando

Winter Park transforms as Sidewalk Art Festival returns

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Get ready for a picture perfect walk in the park—Winter Park, that is—as the city prepares for its 63rd Sidewalk Art Festival. City officials put on the event, which draws crowds of about 350,000 visitors each year, to “bring local artists and art lovers together,” the event’s website reads.
WINTER PARK, FL
NEWS10 ABC

Gloversville winter parking ban lifted

With the current warming temperatures and after discussion with the director of the Department of Public Works (DPW), the Gloversville Police Department announced Tuesday it will no longer be enforcing their winter months overnight parking ban.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSAW

Why snow fleas in your yard are a good sign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas. They’re a specific type of Springtail and unlike many other bugs, they’re able to survive in the cold winter temperatures. “The reason they got the name snow fleas...
WAUSAU, WI
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCCI.com

35-car train derails in northern Iowa

ROCKWELL, Iowa — A Union Pacific Railroad track in northern Iowa is closed after a train derailment on Thursday. No one was injured when a 35-car train derailed near Rockwell in Cerro Gordo County. It was carrying corn and grain. The cars and locomotive have been moved. The tracks...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Up to 10 inches of snow slams narrow strip of greater Minnesota

A narrow band of heavy snow dumped nearly 10 inches of snow in west-central and northern Minnesota overnight into Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow was reported in a narrow band from basically Fergus Falls to Detroit Lakes and up to Bemidji, where amounts of 6-10 inches were possible. Areas outside of that narrow band were receiving a trace to 4 inches of snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Amazing New Store In Rochester Planning To Open In April

Hey Rochester, Minnesota, are you ready for some good news? The super cute Real Deals store in town that was located near downtown just closed the doors at 525 6th Ave. NW because they are getting ready to open at their new location by Costco! Check out the videos and a few photos of the new place and see when they are planning to have their grand re-opening.
ROCHESTER, MN

