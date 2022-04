DANBURY — State Rep. David Arconti, D-Danbury, will not be running for reelection in November. Arconti, who has served five consecutive terms as a 109th Assembly District representative, made the official announcement on the House floor Wednesday morning. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012 and won his fifth and final term in November of 2020.

DANBURY, CT ・ 21 DAYS AGO