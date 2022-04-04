ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumers Energy, Habitat for Humanity Partner to Raise $300,000

By Zak Triplett
Habitat for Humanity of Michigan and Consumers Energy have come together to provide financial support to Habitat affiliates, with a goal of raising $300,000 by the end of July.

Habitat for Humanity of Michigan is seeking help from residents for it’s annual 100 for 100 fundraiser. Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity, a local affiliate serving Emmet and Charlevoix Counties, has set a goal of $15,000 to fund a home build this fall with the Pellston High School trades program.

For every $2 donated, Consumers Energy will add $1, up to $100,000 . Consumers Energy and Habitat for Humanity of Michigan have come together for more than a decade to help build homes across the state.

“With the lack of affordable housing in the area, it’s really more important than ever to get these houses up,” said Gina Stegehuis, marketing manager for Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity. “At the end of the build, it becomes not just their house, but really something that the whole community has come forward to make happen, and that makes it really special for the families.”

For more information on the fundraiser and Habitat for Humanity, visit here.

