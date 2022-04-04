ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Commonwealth Health report shows broad impact on NEPA

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zq8GM_0ezI5zBJ00
Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Times Leader | File Photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — Joseph Dorko, interim CEO of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, said Monday the impact of Commonwealth Health adds up as the skilled and compassionate hands of physicians, nurses and other team members deliver safe, quality care around the clock every day.

“Our healthcare network is a vital part of the community and we are committed to doing all we can to provide excellent medical services and to making Northeastern Pennsylvania a healthier, better community for all,” Dorko said.

Beyond clinical care, Dorko said Commonwealth Health is a major employer in the region and regularly invests resources to expand and enhance the services available locally.

He said the overall community benefit each year is significant — totaling more than $660 million in 2021.

Last year, Commonwealth hospitals, outpatient clinics and physician offices delivered care at more than 1.3 million patient visits as the pandemic heightened the need for medical care.

A news release from Commonwealth said the system supported more than 2,300 COVID inpatients since March 2020, while sustaining all other medical services. To help protect the community from the COVID-19 virus, Commonwealth provided more than 55,000 vaccine doses and treated outpatients with monoclonal antibodies, helping them avoid serious symptoms and hospitalization.

According to the news release”

• Employees and medical staff brought their skills and compassion to support more than 96,400 emergency department visits, more than 24,400 inpatients and perform more than 26,700 surgeries.

• Over 1.1 million patients received care across our outpatient clinics, including physician clinic visits.

• Delivered joy to local families as more than 2,300 babies were born.

Commonwealth Health continues to grow and evolve as resources are directed toward increased medical services, facilities and technologies that are important to patients. Access has been enhanced with the recruitment of specialists for obstetrics and gynecology, gastroenterology, urology, neurosciences and cardio-thoracic surgery which means more specialty services are available locally. Many of Commonwealth’s physicians are now offering telemedicine, making it easier than ever to see a doctor from the comfort of home.

“As we work to continuously meet our patients’ needs, we also give back to the broader community,” the news release stated. “We provided over $38.6 million in charity and uncompensated care for the community’s most vulnerable. And the $24 million in taxes we paid last year helps support civic resources and services such as first responders, schools and roads.”

Commonwealth Health also works with local charitable and community organizations such as the United Way, Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, and the Lackawanna and Luzerne County Medical Societies, providing more than $34,000 in donations and outreach.

The payroll of more than $359 million ripples across the local economy as employees buy goods and services. Commonwealth has also made capital improvements totaling more than $12 million.

To help the community live healthier, Commonwealth Health last year launched a free e-newsletter with a monthly dose of health and wellness inspiration. Sign up at https://www.commonwealthhealth.net/enewsletter-sign-up.

Comments / 3

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepa#Community Health#Health Care#Health System#Health Clinics#Commonwealth Health#Covid#Employees
WVNews

West Virginia officials announce new pandemic financial assistance program for homeowners

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Housing Development Fund Executive Director Erica Boggess on Monday announced a new state program to aid homeowners impacted by COVID-19. Similar to the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, which aims to provide financial help to both renters and landlords impacted by the pandemic, the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program intends to do the same for those who own homes.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania proposes four-day workweek

(WTAJ) – Have you ever wished you could work one less day during the week? Well, one state representative is looking to make that wish a reality. Representative Chris Rabb (D-200) is looking to transition to a four-day workweek. Right now, this proposal has been brought forward to start a conversation with employees about the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Sentenced for Threat to Abortion Clinic Doctor

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Lorena Keglic, age 50, of Monroe County, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Friday to time served of two months in prison and two years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for making a threat in interstate commerce.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy