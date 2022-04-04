3rd congressional district candidate Rebecca Cooke stops in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Rebecca Cooke, candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district, made a campaign stop in La Crosse.

The stop Monday comes as part of her 19 county tour.

Cooke met with students at the UW-La Crosse where She discussed some of her priorities.

“When people have to do, kiddos are doing their homework in a Culver’s parking lot and people are taking, can’t really get to their telehealth appointments, that’s an issue,” said Rebecca Cooke, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district.

Cooke will continue her tour into May.

