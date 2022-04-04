ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

3rd congressional district candidate Rebecca Cooke stops in La Crosse

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exMJU_0ezI5jIv00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Rebecca Cooke, candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district, made a campaign stop in La Crosse.

The stop Monday comes as part of her 19 county tour.

Cooke met with students at the UW-La Crosse where She discussed some of her priorities.

“When people have to do, kiddos are doing their homework in a Culver’s parking lot and people are taking, can’t really get to their telehealth appointments, that’s an issue,” said Rebecca Cooke, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district.

Cooke will continue her tour into May.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

537K+

Views

Related
KPLC TV

Meet the candidates for City Council District A

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - T.A. Jones and Ronnie Harvey Jr. are running for City Councilman District A and on March 26, one will be elected to fill the position. Since the passing of Mary Morris last year, the seat for City Council District A is open and there are two candidates hoping to fill the position and represent the district.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Two people arrested in La Crosse on new fentanyl charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Two people were charged Friday under a new law increasing the penalty for selling fentanyl. Kareem Nellem, 28, Chicago, and Alexis M. Compan, 20, were charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being arrested March 30. According to the La Crosse Police Department, the pair were arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Crosse, WI
Elections
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Cooke
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Complaint: Suspect fired 13 shots near Viterbo, middle school

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Deantre Bell fired off 13 shots early Saturday morning while walking through La Crosse, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Deantre Bell Twenty-one-year-old Bell was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with discharging a firearm in a school zone, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, discharging a firearm within 100 yards...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Mayo Clinic lights building for International Transgender Day of Visibility

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will light up its buildings Thursday night in recognition of the International Transgender Day of Visibility. International Transgender Day of Visibility, also called TDOV, is an annual event occurring on March 31. The day is dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional District#The Uw La Crosse#Democratic
KTUL

Congressional candidate Abby Broyles ends campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Abby Broyles announced the end of her campaign on Thursday. Broyles was vying for Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District seat. In an announcement, Broyles said she will focus on her mental health. "For too long, I was committed to being a great political figure and representative...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

School board names new principal for La Crosse’s Southern Bluffs Elementary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The La Crosse School Board voted Monday to hire Maggie Maine as the new principal of Southern Bluffs Elementary School. Maine comes to La Crosse from Winona Area Public Schools where she has served as the principal of Jefferson Elementary School. Before her time at Jefferson, she was the behavior interventionist and dean of students...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Best of La Crosse County results are in!

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — We now know the winners of the 9th annual best of La Crosse County contest. Voters gave their picks for hundreds of categories, from restaurants and shops to businesses and things to do. Some of the categories include best new restaurant, family outing venue and festival. You can find the full results here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy