ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Video from 'DroneSharkApp' Shows Stunning Images of Underwater Creatures

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The app features thousands of hours of footage that have been used by scientists to understand marine wildlife behaviors and feeding...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback

A wild video from near Quilpie, Australia, a town in Eastern Australia about 600 miles west of Brisbane, caught thousands of slater bugs moving across red dirt in the middle of the Australian Outback. The sheer number of creepy crawlies moving across the dirt almost made it look like the surface of the Earth itself was moving.
ANIMALS
PopCrush

What Is the African Blob? Mysterious Mass Slowly Rising Underneath Continent

What is the African blob? The Earth is a mysterious place, and the blob beneath Africa is the latest bizarre natural phenomenon to prove just that. Scientists have remained baffled for years by two enormous land masses that are just sitting beneath Earth's surface, but one blob under Africa is slowly — and don't worry, we mean slowly — starting to make its way to the surface.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Animals#Marine Life#Wildlife Conservation#Smart Phone#Australian#Tiktok#Macquarie Uni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Surfing
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
natureworldnews.com

'Mermaid Mummy' Discovered in Japan Has Human Face, Body of Monkey and Fish

A 300-year-old mermaid mummy has been under examination after its discovery. The mummy has the upper body of a monkey, a human-like face, and a lower body of a fish, it has been an object of worship for a very long time. This is the first time it is being examined, according to researchers.
SCIENCE
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Bizarre 300-Year-Old Mummified 'Mermaid' Can Finally Be Explained

Researchers in Japan are investigating the origins of a nightmarish, 300-year-old mummified 'mermaid', which has been worshipped for centuries due to its supposed medicinal properties. The haunting remains are most likely a gruesome amalgam of a monkey's torso sewed onto a fish's tail, potentially embellished with hair and nails from...
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
861K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy