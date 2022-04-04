Banana Left At Door Pushes Teacher to Sue Student Over Racism

The angry mother claims that white students held a mock slave auction at her black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the n-word. “This is not diversity and inclusion. This is not equity. This is racism and deserves to be treated as such.” the mom said. Now, a coalition of local groups wants the school district to raise the penalties for school employees who engage in racist behaviors, including making it a fireable offense. The school district released a statement and said that faculty members were looking into the incident.

SOCIETY ・ 20 DAYS AGO