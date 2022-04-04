ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Banana Left At Door Pushes Teacher to Sue Student Over Racism

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"I'm the only Black teacher he has. He has six other teachers. No other teachers were involved," the teacher told...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 783

Ed Wallis
1d ago

leaving fruit for a teacher used to be considered a good thing by the teachers. if he didn't like bananas he could have said leave an apple,peach, or whatever.

Reply(149)
263
funguy36350
1d ago

Good grief people are so thin skinned and look for racism everywhere….good thing they didn’t grow up in the 60’s and 70’s lol

Reply(28)
266
Rick Bloom
1d ago

get over yourself already every little action isn't racism and if you call someone racist you are the only one that is racist and on a side note tell me how to sign up for white privilege because I must have been skipped as I have worked for every time I have nothing was ever given to me

Reply(30)
121
Related
93.9 WKYS

White Privilege: Indiana Teacher Retires Early, Keeps Benefits Despite Video Showing Him Brutally Beating Student Over A Hoodie

The power of white privilege is truly a force to behold. Last Thursday, a teacher at an Indiana high school was arrested after surveillance video showed him slapping and manhandling a student because the student was wearing a hoodie on school grounds. So, obviously, the teacher was promptly fired because such a reprehensible and abusive act committed against a minor by an adult requires an appropriate response from the school and no other action would suffice, right? Wrong.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Virginia Society
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
Shreveport Magazine

“I felt like it was racially motivated”, Teacher forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media

The unidentified teacher was forced to quit his job after he was heard criticizing students in a classroom outburst that was recorded by one of the students and shared on social media. The sophomore student who recorded part of the incident on her phone said the verbal outburst happened after the educator told students to put their phones and computers away. One of the students didn’t comply and made a joke, which reportedly prompted the outburst.
SOCIETY
Nashville News Hub

“This is racism and deserves to be treated as such,” Mother claims that White students held a ‘slave auction’ at her Black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the N-word

The angry mother claims that white students held a mock slave auction at her black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the n-word. “This is not diversity and inclusion. This is not equity. This is racism and deserves to be treated as such.” the mom said. Now, a coalition of local groups wants the school district to raise the penalties for school employees who engage in racist behaviors, including making it a fireable offense. The school district released a statement and said that faculty members were looking into the incident.
SOCIETY
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Bananas#Hate Crime#Racial Injustice#Menchville High School#Wavy 10
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Society
Lawrence Post

“It was a planned act and it was racially motivated”, High school student was caught on video walking up behind a Black student before he threw cotton balls at him and whipped him with his belt

White student was caught on video throwing a handful of cotton balls and whipping a Black student with his belt. In the video, which was recorded by another student and shared on social media, the white student can be seen walking up behind the black student, who was sitting down at the time and throwing a handful of cotton balls at him. The 15-year-old white student then repeatedly strikes the black student with his belt.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shine My Crown

‘Black Lives Matter’ Condemns Police After 15-Year-Old Black Girl Is Strip-searched at School: ‘Children Are Being Traumatized in Spaces That Should Be Safe’

The London Metropolitan Police have come under fire under they strip-searched a 15-year-old Black student at her school. The incident took place at her school in Hackney, East London. “Child Q” was accused by a teacher of having marijuana in her possession. The teacher reported her and police then strip-searched her without an appropriate adult being present or her mother being contacted.
EDUCATION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
861K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy