Surprise residents taking water challenge

Surprise is joining cities across the country in asking residents to take part in the annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.

By taking or renewing a pledge to manage water resources more wisely, residents can win hundreds of prizes including $3,000 towards home utility payments. Plus, residents can nominate their favorite charity to win a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid to serve the community.

This annual challenge is a nonprofit sponsored friendly competition between cities across the U.S. to see who can be the most “water-wise” and inspire their residents to make an online pledge at mywaterpledge.com.

To participate, residents must make or renew their pledge from last year by April 30 by selecting from a list of ways to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution and save energy.

There’s even a pledge for teachers and students. Teachers who complete the pledge with their classrooms will be entered into a regional drawing for a $250 gift card.

Participating residents are entered to win daily prizes and those who share the link with a friend who lives in Surprise can get an additional entry to win if they take the pledge. Cities with the highest percentage of residents who take the pledge in their population category win the challenge. In 2020, Surprise placed seventh in its population category.

The Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is designed to save money for consumers; save infrastructure and operating costs for cities; promote drought resiliency; and protect watersheds and ecosystems.

Last year, residents from more than 2,000 cities in all 50 U.S. states pledged to reduce their annual freshwater consumption by more than 1.4 billion gallons, reduce waste sent to landfills by 29 million pounds, and prevent hundreds of thousands of pounds of hazardous waste from entering the watersheds.

In addition to participating in national and state-wide water conservation campaigns, Surprise offers rebates to city-serviced water customers, landscape workshops, school presentations and more.

To learn about the Surprise water conservation program and resources for residents, visit surpriseaz.gov/waterconservation.