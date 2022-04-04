ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

'Dinosaurs Existed': Parent Backed in Refusal to 'Cater' to Sister-in-Law

By Taylor McCloud
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

One parent refused to remove all dinosaur-related toys from their home, despite requests from their extended...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 43

mooseplayer
22h ago

its pretty basic just tell the other kids dinos are real they are still living today in the forms of alligators, crocodiles, snapping turtles, and some forms of lizards.

Reply(6)
18
Colleen Fahey Reich
20h ago

It’s always the people looking for free stuff, like free babysitting for a long weekend, that think they get to set the rules. I’d tell your brother and his whacko wife to find another sitter.

Reply
13
Jamie James
1d ago

Tell your children how it is in your own house but not so in others. Why not hire a sitter to babysit in your house and then your rules maybe enforced. You tripping 🤣

Reply
13
Related
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Apologize for 'Racist' Comments

Is there ever an appropriate time or place to make a joke about race?. Marriage isn’t easy, and difficult in-laws make being married even harder. Whether they’re too pushy, too involved, or too opinionated, in-laws who are perceived as ‘crossing the line’ of a married couple’s boundaries can increase their risk of divorce by 20% in some cases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Installs Hidden Camera in Son's Bedroom

When does curiosity cross the line into criminal territory?. Parents are meant to do all they can to protect their children from harm. They may instill rules, put boundaries in place, and even create restrictions in regards to technology or privileges. With that said, when children become adults at 18, they no longer need to follow the orders of their parents. But what if a parent is hell-bent on controlling their child to the bitter end?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s daughters attend ‘antiracist’ school, despite attacks on critical race theory during KBJ hearing

Senator Ted Cruz tore into Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson this week for being on the board of an exclusive Washington, DC, private school whose curriculum he believes is “overflowing with critical race theory.” That’s even though the expensive private school in Texas that his own children attend has expressed similar commitments to diversity and inclusion.During the confirmation hearings in the Senate, the Texas Republican honed in on Ms Jackson’s work with Georgetown Day, a private school which has recommended teaching texts such as Ibram X Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, a text which advocates for teaching children about racism...
CONGRESS & COURTS
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

This Pregnant Woman’s In-Laws Refuse to Believe Her Unborn Baby is a Girl — Because They Want a Boy

An expecting mom has cut off contact with her in-laws after they denied the sex of her unborn child, then thew her a baby shower to celebrate her imaginary son. The woman wrote to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” section to paint what happened after learning she was having a girl — disheartening info to her husband (who cried) and her in-laws who were hoping for a boy to name after a late family member. “My husband and his family had me do things like attend prayers and do other rituals before the reveal at the [doctor’s],” wrote the original poster. “I didn’t like that but went with it to keep the peace.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Grazia

A Mum Refused To Attend Her Daughter's Wedding Dress Appointment As It Clashed With Her Weekly Yoga Class

Trying on your wedding dress is supposed to be one of the most special moments leading up to the big day, so it's only right you want the people closest to you to attend. (And hey, even give their honest opinions.) But one bride-to-be had a shock when she invited her mum wedding dress shopping - as the mum said she couldn't attend, due to having a weekly yoga class.
YOGA
Debbie Centeno

Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?
psychologytoday.com

Know the Signs of Narcissism, Including Narcissistic Anger

There are three types of narcissists, and while all may exhibit anger, those with vulnerable narcissism are most prone to rage. Understanding the reasons why we may be attracted to narcissists, and the challenges of living with them, can help us protect ourselves. Narcissism has garnered increased attention in recent...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
861K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy