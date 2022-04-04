ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police say they seized over 7,000 Fentanyl pills during traffic stop in south Wichita

By Eduardo Castillo
Wichita Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWichita police say two men were taken into custody after a detective seized over 7,000 Fentanyl pills during a traffic stop that happened March 28 in the 4700 block of S. Santa Fe...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Over $20K worth of drugs seized in Ohio traffic stop

SCIOTO CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized a bag of drugs worth over $20,000 during a traffic stop. The passenger in the car, 50-year-old Dennis Jones, of Huntington, West Virginia, was charged with possession and trafficking in drugs. The traffic stop happened on...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
FOX2Now

Police warn about fentanyl pills disguised as Tylenol

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are issuing a warning to the public after they seized powerful narcotics on the street disguised to look like over-the-counter medicine. Police fear someone could mistakenly take one of the pills with deadly results. “Pills that appeared to be Tylenol, seized in a...
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOMO News

115,000 fake pills containing fentanyl seized in DEA operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Twelve people were indicted after a monthslong Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into the drug trafficking of fake pills containing fentanyl and heroin. The suspects are charged with bringing the drugs to Oregon and Washington to be sold. The individuals are facing federal charges for also...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dea#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#S Santa Fe#The Dea Task Force
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested after deputies discover over 200 Ecstasy pills during Colleton Co. traffic stop

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Colleton County arrested a man after discovering drugs including Ecstasy pills during a recent traffic stop. Colleton County deputies arrested Jermaine Gordan after finding 225 Ecstasy pills and marijuana in his vehicle. Gordan was charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking ecstasy and open container. Limited detail are available at […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WKTV

Utica police find ghost gun during traffic stop; teen arrested

UTICA, N.Y. – An 18-year-old from Utica is facing gun charges after police say he was found with a ghost gun during a traffic stop. Officers stopped Salvatore Marsala at the intersection of Kossuth Avenue and Elizabeth Street on Monday, March 21. Police say Marsala was found to be in illegal possession of a 9mm untraceable ghost gun. Ghost guns typically do not have serial numbers, or are made using parts of multiple other guns, making them difficult to track.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Boston

100,000 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Seized In Lawrence, DEA Says

LAWRENCE (CBS) — Federal authorities seized 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills and a pill press in Lawrence Friday morning, the New England branch of the Drug Enforcement Administration says. One person was arrested in the incident. The DEA said police from Boston, Burlington, Lawrence, Melrose, Quincy, Rowley, Wilmington and Westford all collaborated on the case, as did Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office. No other information about the seizure was released. 100-thousand suspected fentanyl pills and a pill 💊 press were seized in #Lawrence this AM. One arrest. Collaboration by @bostonpolice, @burlingtonpd, @lawrencepolice, @MassStatePolice, @MelrosePolice, @quincymapolice, @Rowley_PD, @WilmingtonMAPD, @Suffolk_Sheriff & Westford PD. pic.twitter.com/778aICv2Z2 — DEANewEngland (@DEANEWENGLAND) March 25, 2022 Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller that is behind an increase in deadly drug overdoses. The CDC says it is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.    
KTUL

437 pounds of THC seized during traffic stop

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 437 pounds of THC during a traffic stop Thursday in Carson County. According to DPS, at about 1:15 p.m., a state trooper stopped a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
CARSON COUNTY, TX
Merced Sun-Star

Passenger found with gun and drugs during traffic stop in Merced, police say

A Merced man was arrested on suspicion of weapon and drug possession during a traffic stop in Merced on Wednesday, according to authorities. An officer stopped a 2003 Ford SUV in the area of West 16th and M streets at about 12:20 a.m., for multiple lighting violations, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster. The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Alyssa Satawake, was found to have a suspended license. The passenger, 23-year-old David Serena, was on active parole out of Merced County for assault with a deadly weapon.
MERCED, CA
Wichita Eagle

DA drops murder case against Wichita man accused of double shooting during dice game

Prosecutors last month dismissed a first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated battery case filed against a man accused of carrying out a double shooting during an illegal craps game in north Wichita last year. “He is no longer in custody. The case remains under investigation,” said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy