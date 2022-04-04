Police say they seized over 7,000 Fentanyl pills during traffic stop in south Wichita

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say the passenger of a vehicle they were trying to pull over shot at them on Sunday night in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue. Shane Swick, 29, allegedly fired his gun several times out of the window at police. The driver, who hasn’t been identified, continued driving. The vehicle […]
SCIOTO CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized a bag of drugs worth over $20,000 during a traffic stop. The passenger in the car, 50-year-old Dennis Jones, of Huntington, West Virginia, was charged with possession and trafficking in drugs. The traffic stop happened on...
LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are issuing a warning to the public after they seized powerful narcotics on the street disguised to look like over-the-counter medicine. Police fear someone could mistakenly take one of the pills with deadly results. “Pills that appeared to be Tylenol, seized in a...
Deputy Ryan Riggs was in the area of Wise Road and US 40. Deputy Riggs observed a silver Dodge Stratus commit several traffic violations. Deputy Riggs conducted a traffic stop. Nearby Sgt. Larry Kuhn along with his K9 partner Jessie arrived to assist.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized multiple firearms and narcotics during a traffic stop on Hallsboro Road North on Friday, March 11. Deputies observed a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop on a 1983 Chevrolet Caprice. Further investigation resulted in deputies deploying K-9...
A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Twelve people were indicted after a monthslong Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into the drug trafficking of fake pills containing fentanyl and heroin. The suspects are charged with bringing the drugs to Oregon and Washington to be sold. The individuals are facing federal charges for also...
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Colleton County arrested a man after discovering drugs including Ecstasy pills during a recent traffic stop. Colleton County deputies arrested Jermaine Gordan after finding 225 Ecstasy pills and marijuana in his vehicle. Gordan was charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking ecstasy and open container. Limited detail are available at […]
Secret messages among Wichita-area law enforcement. Wichita police are investigating another officer, this time a Black officer, who sent a photoshopped image of a naked Black man sitting on George Floyd’s head, interim police chief Lem Moore confirmed Friday. The new investigation comes as officials re-examine the racist and...
UTICA, N.Y. – An 18-year-old from Utica is facing gun charges after police say he was found with a ghost gun during a traffic stop. Officers stopped Salvatore Marsala at the intersection of Kossuth Avenue and Elizabeth Street on Monday, March 21. Police say Marsala was found to be in illegal possession of a 9mm untraceable ghost gun. Ghost guns typically do not have serial numbers, or are made using parts of multiple other guns, making them difficult to track.
A man and woman from Jacksonville were arrested on several felony charges after Monroe County deputies say they found multiple drugs, including fentanyl, in their car in a traffic stop in the Florida Keys. The pair, Jeremiah Persyns, 38, and Ashley Caroline Young, 35, are being charged with trafficking in...
LAWRENCE (CBS) — Federal authorities seized 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills and a pill press in Lawrence Friday morning, the New England branch of the Drug Enforcement Administration says.
One person was arrested in the incident.
The DEA said police from Boston, Burlington, Lawrence, Melrose, Quincy, Rowley, Wilmington and Westford all collaborated on the case, as did Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office.
No other information about the seizure was released.
100-thousand suspected fentanyl pills and a pill 💊 press were seized in #Lawrence this AM. One arrest. Collaboration by @bostonpolice, @burlingtonpd, @lawrencepolice, @MassStatePolice, @MelrosePolice, @quincymapolice, @Rowley_PD, @WilmingtonMAPD, @Suffolk_Sheriff & Westford PD. pic.twitter.com/778aICv2Z2
— DEANewEngland (@DEANEWENGLAND) March 25, 2022
Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller that is behind an increase in deadly drug overdoses. The CDC says it is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
A Wichita man was charged Thursday with alternative counts of involuntary manslaughter for a single-vehicle traffic crash at 26th North and Market that killed his 21-year-old passenger on Oct. 13, 2019. Victor Manuel Ibarra, 25, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Wednesday. He made a first appearance in...
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 437 pounds of THC during a traffic stop Thursday in Carson County. According to DPS, at about 1:15 p.m., a state trooper stopped a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
A 2-year-old girl was shot and killed by a Missouri police officer accused of firing one round into a camping trailer during a hostage situation, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Baxter Springs Police Department showed up to the Kansas home at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, March 26...
A Merced man was arrested on suspicion of weapon and drug possession during a traffic stop in Merced on Wednesday, according to authorities. An officer stopped a 2003 Ford SUV in the area of West 16th and M streets at about 12:20 a.m., for multiple lighting violations, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster. The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Alyssa Satawake, was found to have a suspended license. The passenger, 23-year-old David Serena, was on active parole out of Merced County for assault with a deadly weapon.
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — An estimated 2,000 fentanyl pills valued at around $20,000 were recovered from a Kittitas County residence after a lengthy investigation into the resident’s alleged drug dealings. According to a press release issued by the Ellensburg Police Department, the local Anti-Crime Team led this investigation which...
A Wichita woman who died in a traffic crash in 2019 was about eight months pregnant, leading prosecutors last month to file two second-degree reckless murder charges against the man accused of causing the wreck, court records show. Jerry Lynn Batts, 30, is also charged with alternative counts of involuntary...
Prosecutors last month dismissed a first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated battery case filed against a man accused of carrying out a double shooting during an illegal craps game in north Wichita last year. “He is no longer in custody. The case remains under investigation,” said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for...
