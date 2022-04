Did New York Yankees announcer and former MLB outfielder Carlos Beltrán just reveal the future of Aaron Judge? Well, you be the judge. During a broadcast of the Yankees spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, Beltrán seemed to tease that Judge -- currently slated for free agency after the 2022 season -- would be sticking around the Big Apple for a while longer thanks to a contract extension.

