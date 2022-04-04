ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kermit, TX

TxDOT issued traffic alerts beginning Tuesday

By Odessa American
 1 day ago

The Texas Department of Transportation issued traffic alerts beginning Tuesday.

>> WINKLER COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed the rest of the week on SH 115 north of Kermit for maintenance work. Tuesday and Wednesday will be near Covia sand plant. Thursday and Friday will be between truck route and County Road 301. Closures may move during the day, so please be mindful. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers. Please follow pilot car safely. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Lane closures will channel Garfield down to one lane between BI-20 and wall street. Please find alternate routes if possible for the next several weeks. Slow down and obey signs/flaggers. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

Odessa, TX
