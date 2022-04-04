Afternoon newscast for April 4, 2022

Elon Musk may have just picked another battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, setting up a potential showdown over how he disclosed his investment in Twitter. The Tesla chief executive on Monday disclosed that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter – making him its largest shareholder – in an SEC form that investors are required to file when they own more than 5% of a company. The filing, dated March 14, revealed that Musk bought about 73.5 million shares for roughly $2.9 billion.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO