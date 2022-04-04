Clear to start tonight

We are going to be dodging a few more raindrops over the weekend, first very early Saturday morning, then again later Sunday evening/night. That means we are looking sunny & quiet between the two rain chances, with highs staying in the lower 50s. Saturday's morning rain may mix in a few snowflakes at times, however most of us are sleeping through it, meaning we shouldn't see to many impacts on the roads. Break out the grills though, as both days are looking nice by the afternoons & evenings.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO