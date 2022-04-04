ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clear to start tonight

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemps drop into the 30s with a clear sky overhead...

www.kaaltv.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
#Sunrise
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s – though, zones of low clouds and fog could develop around sunrise.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WYFF4.com

Clear, cold Friday night, sunny weekend

Drying out with a beautiful weekend on the way, including cool mornings and warm afternoons. Clear and cold Friday night with a freeze and frost possible. Mostly cloudy and pollen-filled, but dry this weekend. Saturday cooler due to clouds, with temperatures in the low 60s. Sunday will be sunny and...
ENVIRONMENT
TMJ4 News

Rain and snow showers on Friday, snow squalls possible

Friday a few isolated showers are possible early, with a better chance for rain and snow showers Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Late afternoon and evening some heavy bursts of snow are possible. Those snow showers combined with wind gusts of 30-40 mph may result in snow squalls.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Monday forecast: Mostly clear and comfortable before midweek heat wave

Look for mostly clear skies and comfortable conditions Monday. Forecasters are calling for some gusty winds to return to the region early this week as well. The afternoon high downtown is expected to be around 71 degrees Monday, which would be average for early April. However, temperatures are going to climb by 20 to 25 […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Back To The 50s This Weekend

We are going to be dodging a few more raindrops over the weekend, first very early Saturday morning, then again later Sunday evening/night. That means we are looking sunny & quiet between the two rain chances, with highs staying in the lower 50s. Saturday's morning rain may mix in a few snowflakes at times, however most of us are sleeping through it, meaning we shouldn't see to many impacts on the roads. Break out the grills though, as both days are looking nice by the afternoons & evenings.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Rain & Snow To Wrap Up The Week

We are going to be dealing with a slow-moving storm system, which will keep the clouds & moisture in place for the remainder of the work week. This means we'll be dealing with on & off light rain showers, mixing a little snow at times. The rain/snow mix will be more common during the cooler periods Wednesday early morning, late night, Thursday early morning, before turning to all-light snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Because of the warmer scenario with this storm system, not much in the way of snowfall accumulation is expected, other than a dusting in the grassy areas. New rainfall totals will add up to another tenth to a quarter of an inch by Friday.
ENVIRONMENT

