Clear to start tonight

We are going to be dealing with a slow-moving storm system, which will keep the clouds & moisture in place for the remainder of the work week. This means we'll be dealing with on & off light rain showers, mixing a little snow at times. The rain/snow mix will be more common during the cooler periods Wednesday early morning, late night, Thursday early morning, before turning to all-light snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Because of the warmer scenario with this storm system, not much in the way of snowfall accumulation is expected, other than a dusting in the grassy areas. New rainfall totals will add up to another tenth to a quarter of an inch by Friday.
