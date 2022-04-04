ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Truth Social looks like an absolute bust so far

By Analysis by Chris Cillizza
 1 day ago
(CNN) — I signed up for Truth Social -- Donald Trump's alternative to Twitter -- on February 22, the day after it officially launched. Demand was so high -- allegedly -- that I was put on a waiting list. I was #401,477 in line to join. More than...

Brutally Honest
20h ago

Let's see, Bone Spurs filed bankruptcy, 6 times and 3 of those were casinos. After 4 years of trying to be president, he left the country a mess. No doubt in my mind the article is true

Notsosorry
20h ago

Trump should mimic Elon in buying up the majority of an existing social media app and move forward with policy changes within the organization. Elon’s a genius!

