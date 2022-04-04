ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Urges COVID Precautions for High-Risk Residents

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zqUt_0ezI2t8Q00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - With many COVID-19 public-health mandates now lifted, Los Angeles County officials today urged people who may be more vulnerable to severe illness from the virus to continue taking precautions to reduce risk, particularly with growing spread of the latest highly transmissible variant.

Most mask-wearing requirements have been lifted in the county and across the state as infection numbers dwindle, but face coverings are still strongly recommended, particularly for people more at risk.

``With the more infectious BA.2 (variant) circulating and more holiday gatherings in the coming weeks, the millions of residents at elevated risk, including children under the age of 5 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, should take steps to protect themselves and their families,'' county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement Monday. ``Getting vaccinated or boosted, wearing a mask and getting tested before and after gatherings can help keep transmission as low as possible, which is key to protecting our healthcare system and our vulnerable residents.''

The county urged safety precautions for people who are unvaccinated, who are considered immunocompromised, have underlying health conditions or are subject to increased exposure risk due to their job or lifestyle. Officials suggested those people wear high-grade face coverings, get vaccinated and get tested after attending large gatherings.

Officials also urged precautions for people planning to travel or attend family gatherings for Easter, Passover or Ramadan.

Ferrer last week said the highly infections BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19 was increasing its influence in the county, representing 32% of cases that underwent specialized laboratory sequencing to identify strains of the virus for the week ending March 12. That was nearly double the rate from the previous week.

BA.2 has been driving up infection numbers in nations around the world, most notably Australia and parts of Europe.

Ferrer said the strain -- an offshoot of the Omicron variant -- likely accounts for an even higher percentage of cases locally, since the most recent figures were two weeks old. But she again stressed that the spread of BA.2 has not led to a rise in hospitalizations.

The county, which no longer reports any COVID numbers on weekends, announced 28 new COVID-related deaths for Saturday through Monday, along with 2,399 new cases for the three-day period. The new fatalities lifted the county's pandemic death toll to 31,710, and the cumulative number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,836,605.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 0.7% as of Monday, roughly the same rate as the past several weeks.

The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals was 287 as of Monday, down one from Sunday, according to state figures. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care was 43 as of Monday, up two from the previous day.

Comments / 0

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640

35K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

10M+

Views

Related
CBS LA

2 Dead, 14 Hospitalized In Suspected Outbreak Of Legionnaire’s Disease In Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Public health officials are sounding the alarm about a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in the Coachella Valley that includes two deaths and more than a dozen hospitalizations. Twenty cases have hospitalized 14 people, two of whom – a Riverside County resident and a visitor to the area – have died, according to the Riverside University Health System-Public Health. The cases were reported to public health officials between the Fall of 2021 and early 2022 in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and surrounding communities. Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia that can be contracted by breathing in aerosolized water...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Passover#Easter#Ramadan#Europe#Covid Precautions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Newsom clarifies California $400 gas rebate proposal concerns

A regular gallon of gas is now costing an average of $6.06 for Los Angeles-area drivers, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gas rebate proposal is expected to bring some relief, if approved. However, the plan for direct payments for all residents with a car registered in California come with some questions about electric vehicle owners, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy