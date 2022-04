Chris Rock's brother didn't mince words when addressing Will Smith's Oscars slap, slamming the King Richard star for the controversial moment heard and seen around the world. Tony Rock recently took the stage at his own comedy show and opened with a warning. In video footage obtained by The Shade Room, Tony's projected on a video board and he can be seen saying, "If you think you gonna walk up on this stage, this ain't the motherf**ing Oscars." He later added, "And if you walk your ass up here, you ain't nominated for s**t but these motherf***ing hands. Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year. Every time you see me do a show, pop!"

