ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Hand sanitizer recalled due to presence of toxic chemicals

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kim Yonick
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYH0x_0ezI2pbW00

( WFXR ) – Two hand sanitizer products with Disney branding are being recalled because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the presence of benzene and methanol, two toxic chemical compounds.

The products impacted are a Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer and two colors of The Mandalorian hand sanitizers with Baby Yoda on the packaging (see pictures below).

Exposures to large quantities of benzene, whether it’s through inhalation, orally, or through the skin, can result in cancers such as leukemia and other blood disorders.

Some Suave antiperspirant products being recalled

People exposed to large amounts of methanol can experience nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurry vision, coma, seizures, blindness, damage to the central nervous system, or even death.

The FDA said anyone who ingests the hand sanitizers – whether intentionally or not – could suffer methanol poisoning.

Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc., which imported the hand sanitizers to the U.S., said the products impacted by this recall were manufactured between April and May 2020. The company said the affected lots were already taken off store shelves in April 2021 for other “unrelated commercial reasons.”

Below are the products that are impacted:

Product MFG Lot # EXPIRE DATE NDC #
Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20D21 6/30/2022 74530-013-02
The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue/green color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20E21 9/30/2022
74530-012-02
Data from FDA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rN8P8_0ezI2pbW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSxtX_0ezI2pbW00
The Mandolorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% and Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% are being recalled. (Photos courtesy: FDA)

If you have these hand sanitizers, you should stop using them immediately and throw them away.

Those who would like to request a refund or have questions regarding the recall can contact Best Brand here . If you are experiencing any problems related to using this product you are asked to contact your doctor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toxic Alcohol#Hand Sanitizer#Alcohol Poisoning#Chemicals#Mfg Lot#Ndc#Ethyl Alcohol 68
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Drug recall due tot poison risk

This drug is being recalled due to a risk of poisoning. Acme United Corporation is recalling PhysiciansCare brand over the counter drugs. Failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement poses possible poison risk. Since these drugs have not been properly package if a child gets ahold of them it’s possible...
HEALTH
Popculture

Meat Product Recall Issued by US Government

A new recall has just hit grocery store shelves due to an undeclared allergen. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Tuesday, March issued a public health alert after PS Seasoning of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin issued a recall for various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products contain a FDA regulated seasoning mix that may contain undeclared wheat.
AGRICULTURE
PennLive.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be more effective than previously believed, new data suggests

According to new data, health experts, as well as the public in general, may have “underestimated” the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The new study was published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal, and it found the vaccine was not only effective but durable. This is despite the surge of Delta variant Covid-19-related cases, CNN reported.
INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Disney
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Another Mushroom Recall Ordered Due to Listeria Bacteria

It's already a difficult task to get people to enjoy the taste of mushrooms, so a medical problems or recall could sink any efforts you've attempted back to the start. But the alternative to not taking it seriously is likely worse, especially with lives at risk. Jan Fruits Inc. has...
FOOD SAFETY
WTHR

2 hand sanitizers recalled with labels that may be attractive to children

The video above is from August 2020. Two lots of hand sanitizer marketed with Mickey Mouse and the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" are being recalled. Each could have a different, potentially hazardous chemical. The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% that is being recalled comes in both blue and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Milk of Magnesia products being recalled over possible contamination, FDA says

Milk of Magnesia products and other medications are being recalled over possible contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The Kansas-based Plastikon Healthcare voluntarily recalled three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen, and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide "due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing," the FDA said in a Thursday press release.
HEALTH
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
KGET

KGET

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy