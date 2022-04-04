ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Driver with child in car accused of shooting another car in road rage incident

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ashley Shook
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) — A Massachusetts man was arrested after a road rage incident in which he is accused of shooting at another car Sunday while driving with a child in his car.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation at around 12:40 p.m. Officers found numerous shell casings in the area.

Bakersfield 3 trial begins against self-styled boogeyman Matthew Queen

Walsh said two vehicles were involved in the road rage incident and a minor crash occurred. One driver was identified as 40-year-old Juan Franco, who is accused of shooting another vehicle with two people inside.

Police later detained Franco after a traffic stop. A 4-year-old child was removed from the car. Officers also found a firearm inside the car, and Franco was positively identified as the person who fired the gun.

Juan Franco is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Two counts of attempted assault and battery with a firearm (two counts)
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
  • Malicious damage to a motor vehicle
  • Reckless endangerment of a child
  • Leaving the scene of a property damage crash
