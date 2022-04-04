ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dom Smith denies unhappiness with Mets role: 'I'm ready for whatever position I'm put in'

By Lou Di Pietro
 1 day ago

Brandon Nimmo was held out of Monday’s game (and will not play Tuesday) due to neck stiffness, and with his status for opening day up in the air, it seems fortuitous that the Mets did not pull the trigger on a rumored deal with the Padres last week that would’ve sent Dom Smith to San Diego.

Smith is hitting .440 this spring after going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Monday’s game – where he played first base, no less – but with two new outfield signings, Pete Alonso entrenched at first, and Robinson Cano and J.D. Davis likely to get most of the DH at-bats, Smith looked like he was a spare part coming into camp.

Funny how, as the GM across town often opines, things work themselves out, but Smith said after Monday’s game that he’s used to the trade chatter.

“I’ve been a part of trade rumors my whole career. This is something that’s not new to me and something that’s just going to be a part of the game," he said. “It is what it is.”

It has been rumored that Smith has said that he’d prefer not to be a part-time or rotational player, so hearing his name in trade talks wouldn’t be a surprise, but he denies that first part.

“Those exact didn’t come from my mouth, but who wouldn’t want to play every day? I don’t think anyone in the big leagues wants to be a part-time player or a backup, so if the opportunity is out there, who wouldn’t want to play every day?” he asked. “But that’s out of my control; I can’t put myself in the lineup, and I can’t trade myself, all I can control is what I do on the field. I plan to play hard and play well, go out and play baseball and have fun and be ready no matter what situation I’m put in.”

Smith said he’s ready to play wherever and whenever needed – whether it be first base, the outfield, DH, or off the bench – and be the force he was in 2020, and manager Buck Showalter gave him some big-time dap on that front.

"Guys who aren’t good players don’t get talked about a lot, and that was my message to Dom too,” Showalter said. “When something’s viewed as a surplus, we don’t view it as such. We view it as an asset.”

Either way, Smith will continue to roll with the rumors and take things a day at a time.

“Like I’ve said, I’ve been hearing it. I think I won’t get traded until it happens, but I’m happy to be here,” he said. “I love this team and this city, and we have a great team. Everybody’s goal is to win the World Series, and I think we can do that. I’m here to do what I can to help this team get to November, and I can’t wait until the season starts.”

