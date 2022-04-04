ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump asks Clinton-appointed judge to recuse from lawsuit against Dems

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Attorneys representing former President Trump asked that a judge appointed by former President Clinton recuse himself from Trump’s recent lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton of being part of a conspiracy claiming his 2016 campaign was colluding with Russia.

In a motion filed Monday, Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Peter Ticktin argued that U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks could be biased because former President Clinton tapped him for the court in 1997.

“There is no question that Judge’s Middlebrooks’ impartiality would be questioned by a disinterested observer, fully informed of the facts, due to Judge’s relationship with the Defendant, either, individually, or by the very nature of his appointment to the Federal Bench, by the Defendant’s husband,” their motion said.

“The most important issue is not simply that justice must be done, but also that justice must appear to be done. This could not be more important in a case like the above styled cause, where wrongs in regard to a presidential election are to be redressed,” it added.

A 108-page complaint, filed late last month in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, said the actions of Hillary Clinton and her political allies constituted criminal enterprise under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

“Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,” the complaint said.

It also alleged that Trump suffered at least $24 million in damages in addition to the loss of present and future business because of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and others.

Comments / 731

Rainbow
2d ago

Now it's all right for Clarence Thomas to hear January 6th cases but they want Clinton's judge to recluse himself. Same old Republican values it's alright for them but not for the other.

Reply(134)
436
Catherine Melancon
2d ago

oh....blah...blah...blah....how about HE RECUSE HIMSELF FROM AMERICA......Besides....HE DID COLLUDE WITH RUSSIA.... HE IS MORE BORING AND SUCH A NON- FACTOR... THEN EVER BEFORE🥂🇺🇲# DISAPPEAR

Reply(43)
258
BSdtect
2d ago

Apparently there is no such thing as impartiality and never has been. Someone ought to clue in the Great Orange 🍊 One that not everybody operates with a quid pro quo mindset.

Reply(12)
181
