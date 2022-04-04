WATCH: 74-year-old known as 'Lurch' laughs after shooting teenage intruder

A 74-year-old Ohio man laughed after saying he shot a teenager at least three times after the boy broke into his Akron home.

The man, identified only as "Lurch," said he began firing at the intruder after he heard the boy crashing through the glass of his front door around 7:30 a.m. on March 29, according to a report .



The intruder fell down the basements steps and attempted to wield a shovel, Lurch said.

"I shot him again," the 74-year-old said. "As far as I know, I hit him three times."

The teenager, reportedly a 16-year-old, was taken to a local hospital after receiving treatment at the scene.

"Most would agree that within reason, someone has a right to defend themselves, so in that someone broke into his house, in that he’s confronted with an unknown person with an unknown motive, all those things will be taken into consideration," Lt. Michael Miller, a spokesperson for the Akron Police, said.

Lurch thinks the teenager targeted his home because his truck was not in the driveway and in the shop, according to the report

"Fooled him, didn't I?" Lurch said while laughing.

He said he has been shot several times in his life and always keeps a firearm nearby.

No charges have been filed, according to the report.